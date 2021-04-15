Tickets Subscribe
Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

Supercars has formally unveiled the first of its new-for-2022 Gen3 chassis.

Supercars Gen3 chassis breaks cover

This particular chassis was built by GM homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering, and will underpin the prototype Supercars-spec Chevrolet Camaro.

The most significant change compared to the current chassis is removable front and rear sections, which will allow faster repairs on race weekends.

There are also safety upgrades including a more central driving position to move the driver further from the right-hand door and a hatch in the roof to allow better access for medical crews.

The chassis is also visibly lower than its predecessor as the category moves away from its sedan roots and properly embraces two-door muscle cars like the Camaro and the Ford Mustang.

“We’re excited to present this latest milestone in the Gen3 programme,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

"I'd like to thank the team that have put in thousands of hours to reach this point, particularly Triple Eight Race Engineering.

“We’re proud of the developments with regards to safety and repairability, which was a key objective of the programme.

“Considerable work has also gone in to the design and styling of the cars, they look incredible, and we can’t wait to release details and images soon.”

While T8 is building the Camaro prototype, Dick Johnson Racing and Ford Performance will team up to spearhead the homologation of the new Gen3-spec Mustang.

Supercars is planning to have prototypes of both the Camaro and the Mustang on-track by the middle of this year.

The unveiling of the first Gen3 chassis coincides with the tender for two Racing Entitlements Contracts, which could see the grid expand to 26 cars next season.

However there is still significant uncertainty over the new rules from existing teams and potential newcomers, including how engine supply will work.

The category is expected to move to crate Ford and GM V8s, with testing underway on prototype units, understood to have been built by KRE Race Engines and Mostech.

As it stands there are a mix of in-house engine shops and specialist builders, however that could change once the new regulations are introduced.

The gearbox has been another flashpoint of discussion, with Supercars investigating a controversial move to paddles and assisted shift.

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

Tickford locks in three-round Supercars wildcard

Series Supercars

