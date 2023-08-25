Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger
Alpine has completed its first full-blown test with its new LMDh challenger ahead of its return to the top class of the World Endurance Championship in 2024.
The new Alpine A424 was put to its paces for three consecutive days at Paul Ricard this week, following an initial roll-out on 2 August and a shakedown at Le Castellet Airport on Monday.
WEC stalwart Nicolas Lapierre completed the first runs in the car on Monday and Tuesday before handing over the driving duties to Matthieu Vaxiviere on Wednesday. Vaxiviere and fellow Frenchman Charles Milesi took turns driving the A424 on the final day of Paul Ricard testing on Thursday.
The purpose of the test was to get to grips with the car and begin operational work on main components, including gearbox, brakes and cooling system. A lot of work was also put on mapping of its hybrid engine.
By the end of running on Thursday, Alpine had racked up over 1000km in its LMDh prototype and reported no major issues.
The French manufacturer has planned several more tests with the car in the coming months, including in Spain in September, before the car joins the WEC field in Qatar for the first round of the 2024 season on 2 March.
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
"For the first time in our history, we have the opportunity to be involved in such a large-scale project right from the start," Alpine team principal Philippe Sinault said.
"Seeing the A424 take to the track for the first time was a real thrill. This project also brings its share of challenges, as the Alpine Racing teams and our own [Signatech] are working together to get the most out of the Alpine A424.
"The first overall impression is rather positive, and the absence of blocking problems since the first laps has enabled us to get to know the car fairly quickly. Our knowledge of the car will grow as the development tests continue."
Alpine's new LMDh racer was officially unveiled to the world on the eve of the Le Mans 24 Hours in June, featuring a striking blue and red livery.
Based on Oreca's next generation LMP2 chassis, like the Acura ARX-06 that competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, the Alpine A424 is powered by a 3.4-litre, single turbo V6 engine and a spec hybrid system supplied by Bosch, Xtrac and Williams Advanced Engineering.
Alpine last competed in the Hypercar class of the WEC in 2021-22 with the grandfathered A480 LMP1 car, which previously raced under the Rebellion R-13 guise, scoring wins at Sebring and Monza last year against stiff competition from Toyota.
It is spending the 2023 WEC season competing in the LMP2 class in order to prepare for its 2024 Hypercar assault, when it will field two examples of the new A424.
Alpine's entry will further bolster WEC's top category for LMH and LMDh machinery, with BMW and Lamborghini also joining the championship next year. At least eight manufacturers are expected to fight for overall wins in the WEC and the Le Mans next year, including current entrants Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot and Cadillac.
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
Alpine A424 Beta
Photo by: Alpine
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
How Alpine is keeping its Enstone base at F1's cutting edge
How Alpine is keeping its Enstone base at F1's cutting edge How Alpine is keeping its Enstone base at F1's cutting edge
Why a new simulator is key to Alpine’s F1 ambitions
Why a new simulator is key to Alpine’s F1 ambitions Why a new simulator is key to Alpine’s F1 ambitions
Latest news
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Daytona regular season finale race results
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer The Le Mans winner with claims to be motorsport's best privateer
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s WEC rivals must bridge before Le Mans
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.