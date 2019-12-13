Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice
Toyota set the quickest time in final practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round in Bahrain, leading the best of the Ginettas by just over a tenth of a second.
Having trailed both its LMP1 rivals on Thursday, the Japanese manufacturer led third practice from start to finish, courtesy of Brendon Hartley’s time of 1m44.285s in the #8 TS050 Hybrid.
Ginetta moved up to second in the final 30 minutes of the session, with Ben Hanley lapping the Sakhir circuit in 1m44.389s in the #5 G60-LT-P1.
Toyota and Ginetta were the only two teams to finish clear of the LMP2 field, as cold conditions and reported rain drops meant times were significantly slower than on Thursday.
The #6 Ginetta finished third with Guy Smith at the wheel, 2.6s off the pace, while the Rebellion of Gustavo Menezes was classified a further three tenths adrift in fourth.
The Swiss outfit’s Oreca-built R13 was consigned to the garage for the final part of the session, with both the engine cover and the front bodywork removed as mechanics frantically worked to fix an as-yet unknown technical issue.
The #7 Toyota propped up the LMP1 timesheets, Jose Maria Lopez finishing nearly 3.5s down on the sister TS050 Hybrid.
Phil Hanson put the United Autosports Oreca on top in the LMP2 class with 40 minutes to go, his time of 1m1m45.970s putting the Anglo-American team two tenths clear of the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Will Stevens.
JOTA’s Oreca was third thanks to a time of 1m46.767s by Antonio Felix da Costa.
Andre Negrao slammed into the barriers at the exit of Turn 13 in his first flying lap, but managed to get his Signatech Alpine Oreca back to the pitlane for repairs.
Ferrari topped a session in the GTE Pro class for the first time this weekend, with Davide Rigon setting the quickest time in GTE Pro in the #71 488 GTE.
Rigon displaced the #95 Aston Martin of Nicki Thiim from the top 15 minutes into the session and was unchallenged for the rest of the morning.
Allesandro Pier Guidi made it two Ferraris in the top three with a time of 1m56.367s, as the two Porsches ended slowest of all in GTE Pro.
The GTE Am class was topped by Ben Barker in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche.
Practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'44.285
|2
|5
| Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Jordan King
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'44.389
|0.104
|3
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'45.970
|1.685
|4
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.159
|1.874
|5
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'46.767
|2.482
|6
|6
| Michael Simpson
Chris Dyson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'46.886
|2.601
|7
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'47.190
|2.905
|8
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'47.700
|3.415
|9
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'48.687
|4.402
|10
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'49.584
|5.299
|11
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|1'49.842
|5.557
|12
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'49.857
|5.572
|13
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'50.656
|6.371
|14
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'51.664
|7.379
|15
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.095
|11.810
|16
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.364
|12.079
|17
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.367
|12.082
|18
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.460
|12.175
|19
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.221
|12.936
|20
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.345
|13.060
|21
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.359
|13.074
|22
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'57.743
|13.458
|23
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.264
|13.979
|24
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'58.291
|14.006
|25
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.381
|14.096
|26
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.478
|14.193
|27
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.488
|14.203
|28
|88
| Khaled Al Qubaisi
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.872
|14.587
|29
|57
| Ben Keating
Larry ten Voorde
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.880
|14.595
|30
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.073
|14.788
|31
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'59.138
|14.853
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Bahrain
|Sub-event
|FP3
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Bahrain WEC: Toyota bounces back to top final practice
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
22:00
15:00
|
|FP2
|
Fri 13 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
|
02:30
19:30
|
|FP3
|
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
18:20
11:20
|
|Q1
|
Sat 14 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
00:00
17:00
|
|Q2
|
Sat 14 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
|
00:30
17:30
|
|Race
|
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
|
21:00
14:00
|
Trending
Schedule
- WEC
- Formula 1
Powered by