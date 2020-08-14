WEC
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Qualifying report

Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole

shares
comments
Spa WEC: Rebellion beats the Toyotas to pole
Aug 14, 2020, 4:55 PM

Rebellion Racing beat the two Toyotas to pole position for this weekend's Spa round of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato set a combined average time of 1m59.577s at the wheel of the #1 R-13 to take top spot for the car that has topped every session so far this weekend.

The #8 Toyota shared by Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley was 0.840s down in second, while Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi qualified the sister #7 TS050 Hybrid third ahead of the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01.

United Autosports duo Paul di Resta and Phil Hanson took a convincing pole in LMP2 in their Michelin-shod Oreca 07, only going slightly slower than the ByKolles.

Porsche took a sweep of pole positions in the GTE classes, as Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen took the #92 car to the top spot in the Pro division and Matt Campbell and Christian Ried's combined efforts in the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing gave them pole in Am.

Full report to follow

Prototype qualifying:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'59.577
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'00.417 0.840
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'01.070 1.493
4 4 France Tom Dillmann
Canada Bruno Spengler
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 2'01.907 2.330
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'02.148 2.571
6 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.697 4.120
7 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.956 4.379
8 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.198 4.621
9 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 2'04.235 4.658
10 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.710 5.133
11 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 2'05.547 5.970
12 35 Japan Nobuya Yamanaka
Australia Nick Foster Jr.
Spain Roberto Merhi
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'18.997 19.420
13 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'02.744 3.167
View full results

GTE qualifying:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'14.207
2 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'14.635 0.428
3 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'14.643 0.436
4 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'14.923 0.716
5 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'15.356 1.149
6 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'15.383 1.176
7 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'16.519 2.312
8 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany Laurents Hörr
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'16.649 2.442
9 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.145 2.938
10 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'17.563 3.356
11 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.593 3.386
12 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'17.658 3.451
13 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'18.314 4.107
14 88 Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez
Switzerland Lucas Legeret
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.841 4.634
15 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'18.945 4.738
16 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.947 4.740
View full results
