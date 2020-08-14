WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Q1 in
01 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice

shares
comments
Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 1:29 PM

Rebellion Racing maintained its stranglehold on the top of the timesheets in a shortened final practice session for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship round.

Gustavo Menezes sat at the top of the classification with the fastest time of the event so far in the solo Rebellion R-13 when the red flags came out halfway through the one-hour session. 

A drain cover had detached itself from the kerbing at Turn 14, and after efforts to effect a quick fix the session was called off with just over 10 minutes left on the clock. 

Menezes eclipsed his second session best with a 2m00.035s at the start of FP3 and then dipped under the two-minute barrier with a 1m59.605s on his next lap.

That put the Rebellion, which is running in high-downforce specification at Spa, four tenths up on the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, which were separated by three hundredths in second and third positions. 

Mike Conway and Kazuki Nakajima both undertook qualification simulations right at the start of the session in their low-downforce Toyotas, the Briton coming out on top with a 2m00.043s. 

Nakajima ended up just behind on a 2m00.089s after his first flying lap and then failed to improve after staying out.  

The ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the four-car LMP1 class with Tom Dillmann's 2m02.089s, an improvement of nearly 1.5s over its previous best.

Racing Team Nederland ended up fastest in LMP2 with a 2m03.170s from Giedo van der Garde aboard its TDS Racing-run Oreca.

Paul di Resta was nearly half a second behind in the United Autosports entry, while Nicolas Lapierre took third for Cool Racing in a clean sweep of the top three for Michelin-shod Orecas.

Top Goodyear runner was the JOTA Sport Oreca in which Anthony Davidson ended up over two seconds off the pace. 

Michael Christensen ended up fastest in GTE Pro by nearly a second in his factory Porsche 911 RSR-19. The Dane posted a 2m14.558s, which was just over a tenth quicker than Maxime Martin's class best for Aston Martin in second free practice. 

Alessandro Pier Guidi was second-fastest in the final session with a 2m15.539s aboard his AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, which put him six tenths up on teammate Davide Rigon in third. 

Gianmaria Bruni took fourth in the second factory Porsche ahead of the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs, the slower of which was outpaced by Nicklas Nielsen in the GTE Am class-topping AF Corse Ferrari.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'59.605
2 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'00.043 0.438
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 2'00.089 0.484
4 4 France Tom Dillmann
Canada Bruno Spengler
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 2'02.688 3.083
5 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.170 3.565
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'03.631 4.026
7 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.290 5.685
8 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.322 5.717
9 35 Japan Nobuya Yamanaka
Australia Nick Foster Jr.
Spain Roberto Merhi
Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'05.754 6.149
10 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 2'06.230 6.625
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'08.238 8.633
12 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
Ireland Ryan Cullen
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'11.704 12.099
13 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'14.558 14.953
14 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'15.539 15.934
15 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'16.173 16.568
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'16.598 16.993
17 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'16.628 17.023
18 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.833 17.228
19 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'16.890 17.285
20 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'17.351 17.746
21 88 Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez
Switzerland Lucas Legeret
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.407 17.802
22 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.439 17.834
23 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.472 17.867
24 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.566 17.961
25 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany Laurents Hörr
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.618 18.013
26 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.885 18.280
27 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'18.266 18.661
28 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'19.494 19.889
29 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2
View full results
Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Previous article

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
3h

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
39m

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Keke Rosberg explains why he became an F1 "recluse"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Keke Rosberg explains why he became an F1 "recluse"

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

Latest news

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
WEC WEC / Practice report
38m

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
WEC WEC / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
WEC WEC / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati to decide Dovizioso future after Austria MotoGP races

39m
2
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Miller leads Lecuona in wet/dry FP2

1h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

27m
4
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

5
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

3h

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps 02:29
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa - Lap of Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer 01:01
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Trailer

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer 00:50
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of Spa Teaser Trailer

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview 01:32
WEC

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen post-race interview

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen on the misfire 00:23
WEC

Spa 1986: Thierry Boutsen on the misfire

Latest news

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race
WEC

Aubry, Algarve Pro forced to sit out Spa WEC race

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1
WEC

Spa WEC: Rebellion, ByKolles outpace Toyota in FP1

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected
WEC

Aubry tests positive for COVID-19, two teams affected

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.