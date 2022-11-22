Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / 2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC Next / WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
WEC News

Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

New Porsche LMDh recruit Nick Tandy says he had planned a longer stint at Corvette when he signed a deal to race for the American marque from 2021.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Tandy anticipated longer Corvette stint before GTE Pro axe

Tandy is returning to Porsche’s factory stable next year as part of its twin assault on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the 963 LMDh.

It marks the end of his spell at Corvette after just two seasons, the Briton having originally joined its C8.R programme last year following Porsche’s exit from IMSA’s GTLM division.

But Tandy had originally wanted to spend more time at Corvette and it was only the demise of GTE Pro and GTLM categories in quick succession that forced him to look for new opportunities elsewhere.

“I signed to race with [Corvette] in the hope that it will be a long relationship of world-class racing against the best race teams in the best cars in the best series, and this was always the goal,” Tandy told Motorsport.com.

“Of course, things within the sport changed and pretty early on in our relationship together we knew that perhaps what we planned to do for the next few years potentially wasn't looking like it could happen.

“I look back at these two years with great fondness actually because I was always a little bit unsure of how I would be accepted into a rival operation. But from day one I think the team realised we all have the same goals. 

“And even though they didn't like me in a white suit I think they respected that when I wore a yellow suit that I was still going to put that much effort into beat everybody else.

“I've made so many friends that I'll keep for years, years to come. you never know we might work together again in the future. 

“I've got a great relationship with all the people at GM and Corvette Racing and Pratt and Miller. It just happened that things didn't work out the way we perhaps planned.”

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE-PRO: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTE-PRO: Tommy Milner, Nick Tandy

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Tandy spent his first season with Corvette in IMSA in 2021, scoring four class wins across the year in the #4 C8.R he shared with Tommy Milner.

He subsequently switched to WEC for what turned out to be the last year of GTE Pro, with Milner again joining him as his teammate, and helped Corvette clinch its first victory in the championship outside of the Le Mans 24 Hours at Monza.

The #64 Corvette was also leading its class at Le Mans, only for a collision with an LMP2 car to end the crew’s race with only six hours to run.

Following the announcement that Tandy won’t remain with Corvette in 2023, when it switches to WEC’s GTE Am division while continuing in IMSA’s GTD Pro class, the 38-year-old said he didn’t imagine returning to Porsche despite having achieved several career milestones racing for the revered German marque.

Tandy previously spent eight seasons racing for Porsche, winning all big four IMSA enduros in his class including the Rolex 24 at Daytona, while also helping the brand to its first outright victory at Le Mans in nearly 20 years in 2015.

“When I came to Corvette I didn't expect to go back to Porsche, honestly,” he admitted. “But things just aligned at the right time when the programme was committed to and when they asked if I'll be interested, it was a stage when I knew that potentially I could be available to race.

“I know Porsche Motorsport, when they go racing they do things 100 percent. They are going back to the top class of sportscar racing and that's something that I've seen with Porsche before and I know how much effort the people and Porsche in general put into the racing operation, so I know that everything will be as good as it can be. 

“And Penske is always a name that is synonymous with success with whatever they do. I came to Porsche just as the RS Spyder LMP2 programme with Penske had finished and there were people around in the factory that were raving about this team and its operations. This collaboration with Porsche and Penske was so good.“

Porsche is yet to announce how the 10 drivers it has signed for its LMDh programme, including Tandy, will be split between WEC and IMSA in 2023.

shares
comments

Related video

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
Previous article

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
Next article

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress
World Superbike

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut
IMSA

Sebring test gives Porsche confidence of "surviving" Rolex 24 debut

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Nick Tandy More from
Nick Tandy
2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC
WEC

2022 a year of 'what could have been' for Corvette in WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective Fuji
WEC

Fuji struggles put Corvette's Monza win into perspective

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy Fuji
WEC

Corvette can overcome lack of Fuji one-lap pace - Tandy

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort
WEC

Corvette: WEC entry will also benefit Cadillac LMDh effort

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating
WEC

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win VIR
IMSA

Corvette Racing aims for third straight VIR win

Latest news

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as third driver for F1 2023

Daniel Ricciardo will serve as Red Bull’s third driver in Formula 1 for 2023, the team announced on Wednesday.

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding expected more from BMW after early season progress

Scott Redding had expected more improvements from BMW over the course of the 2022 World Superbike Championship after early-season progress propelled him to multiple podium finishes.

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 "far away" from blaming loss of P4 on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren Formula 1 team boss Andreas Seidl says he is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles and is pleased he and the team ended their partnership on a high.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.