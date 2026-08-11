Theo Pourchaire focused on new Opel Formula E programme amid doubts over WEC future

Theo Pourchaire has admitted that combining his newly-announced Formula E drive with another campaign in the World Endurance Championship would be tough, but has not ruled out running a dual programme.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that 2023 Formula 2 champion Pourchaire will return to single-seaters, joining the new Opel Formula E team for the 2026-27 season.

The move followed speculation over whether he would continue his relationship with Opel’s sister brand Peugeot after the end of his first season in Hypercar in November.

Speaking on the eve of this weekend’s London E-Prix, the Frenchman admitted that he remains open to another year in the WEC, where he has scored a best finish of 10th so far in an uncompetitive 9X8. However, he stressed that his priority will be Formula E as he looks to build a long-term career in the all-electric championship.

“I’m really, really happy with the Formula E deal and to be able to be racing in the world championship,” the 22-year-old said.

“Of course, I would be open to doing a double programme, but it's a lot of... I mean, it's a big, big calendar and I want to be focused on Formula E.

“Formula E is going to be my main programme and it's going to be what I want to do the best in it.

“Of course, I'm going to be a rookie, so it's not going to be easy to be performing well straight away, but I will do my best and I want to win in the future in Formula E. So being focused there, it's important. Let's see.

“Yeah, I'm open to anything.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, Theo Pourchaire Photo by: Ker Robertson / Allsport via Getty Images

Peugeot’s situation is complicated by the fact that two other drivers from its Hypercar roster are also racing in Formula E, with both Nick Cassidy and Jean-Eric Vergne driving for Citroen.

Vergne already stepped down from his WEC duties this year to focus on developing Stellantis’ Gen4 package, but he has always insisted that he will return to Hypercar in 2027.

Formula E’s decision to move the Monaco GP forward by two weeks has eliminated one clash with the WEC, but the Shanghai E-Prix in July next year is still scheduled on the same weekend as the Sao Paulo 6 Hours.

In theory, the French manufacturer can field two-driver line-ups in the Brazilian round, but Pourchaire’s absence would still leave it short of one driver.

When asked by Motorsport if the situation makes it more difficult for him to continue in WEC, Pourchaire added: “To be fair with you, I don't know anything about the driver situation with Peugeot.

“I only know that I'm racing until the end of the year with Peugeot. For sure, I have four races to go at least, so we'll see.”

The 2026 WEC season is at its halfway point, with the remaining four rounds scheduled in a span of just over two months from early September to early November.

Just days after the WEC campaign will conclude at Monza, Formula E will host its official pre-season test at Jarama on 16-20 November. The first Gen4 season is scheduled to get under way in Jeddah on 18-19 December, subject to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

Pourchaire said he will continue to focus on his primary engagement in WEC until the end of the season, before switching his attention to Formula E.

“This year, I'm racing in the World Endurance Championship for Peugeot and we still have a few races to go,” he said.

“And for next year, I'm focused on my programme with Opel. So it's a big opportunity. It's also very good for me to know what I'm going to do early in the season.

“So I can only focus on my remaining races in the World Endurance Championship and then focus on the Formula E team with Opel.”