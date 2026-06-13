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WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans

Why does Michelin’s new Le Mans slick tyre have a tread pattern?

The answer is not wet-weather grip, but a visible cue to the tyre’s sustainable materials

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Published:
Michelin tyres detail

Michelin tyres detail

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey / LAT Images via Getty Images

If you look at the brand-new Michelin Pilot Sport Endurance tyres on the Hypercar and GTP machinery this season, you will have noticed something highly unusual. Instead of the traditionally smooth, glossy surface of a racing slick, the 2026 Hypercar rubber features a distinctive visible pattern.

Slick tyres are supposed to maximize the contact patch with the asphalt, which leaves many asking a simple question: Why does a dry-weather racing tyre have a tread pattern?

Hans Emmel, Michelin's Corporate Racing Manager for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, sheds some light on this radical engineering approach.

Starting a conversation

Peugeot mechanic with rain tyres

Peugeot mechanic with rain tyres

Photo by: FIAWEC - DPPI

"So what you're looking at is the vision tread pattern and what it's meant to do is exactly what it's doing right now. Start a conversation about what's inside the tyre, and that's 50% recycled renewable materials, which is a first for this type of tyre in endurance racing,” Emmel explained.

The new tyre range marks a massive sustainability milestone for the French manufacturer, incorporating an unprecedented amount of bio-sourced and recycled components without sacrificing out-and-out performance.

The unique pattern etched into the tyre is a direct nod to Michelin’s forward-looking "Vision Concept" sustainable mobility project.
 
Importantly, this is not a grooved tyre meant for damp conditions. The pattern is completely flush with the racing surface.

"This is right in the mold. So the pattern you see here, the material that's in the pattern is the same as the racing tread rubber," Emmel notes.

How long does the pattern last?

Michelin slick tyres made from 50% sustainable materials, WEC Test Paul Ricard

Michelin slick tyres made from 50% sustainable materials, WEC Test Paul Ricard

Photo by: Michelin

Because the pattern is molded directly into the top layer of the racing compound, it begins to alter as soon as the car leaves the garage and the tyres encounter severe lateral loads. Depending on the track layout and the stress put through the chassis, the pattern quickly gives way to a traditional, smooth slick surface.

"Like any engineering question, the answer is it depends, right? It depends on the circuit, the loading, and everything else. At Daytona International Speedway, this pattern wears off fairly quickly on the right side, the highly loaded side of the car," Emmel said.

“Left side, maybe a third, a half of a stint. You might see just a trace of it, but certainly by the end of the stint, it's gone on both sides of the car."

At the Circuit de la Sarthe, with its more even tyre wear, the tread pattern disappeared already after three laps including one qualifying lap.

The Holy Grail: Better performance, no compromises

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber

#31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

While the look of the tyre has captured the imagination of the paddock and social media, racing tyres are ultimately judged on lap times and driver feel.

Emmel confirmed that the development work—which included intensive post-race test sessions at Sebring and Watkins Glen last year—has yielded exactly what top-tier teams look for.

"Can't all be about the looks. Performance always matters. We've been able to deliver the tyre with improved warmup, improved consistency, and better tyre wear, which has delivered positive feedback all across the paddock," he emphasized.

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Chasing Le Mans history

The rollout of this sustainable technology comes at a monumental moment for the manufacturer. Going into the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Michelin officially stands at 34 historic overall victories, deadlocked with long-time rival Dunlop for the absolute record.

With Michelin serving as the exclusive tyre supplier for the premier Hypercar category, a victory is already guaranteed. When the checkered flag falls at the end of the 24 hours, Michelin will secure victory number 35, officially breaking the tie and claiming sole possession of the top spot in the legendary race's history books.

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