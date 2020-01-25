Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monte Carlo / Stage report

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier

shares
comments
Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier
By:
Jan 25, 2020, 11:17 AM

Elfyn Evans has snatched the lead of the Monte Carlo rally from his Toyota World Rally Championship teammate Sebastien Ogier after a strong Saturday morning loop.

Ogier had started the morning with a 1.2s lead over his teammate, and extended it by 1.6s in the opening SS9 stage, but Evans fought back in the La Breole-Slonnet loop to win the stage by 7.6s and take the lead of the rally by 4.8 seconds.

Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville remains third, having won the St-Leger Les Melezes - La Batie Neuve test, but the 2019 WRC runner-up lost 14 seconds in the second stage, leaving him 11.8s behind Ogier.

Sebastien Loeb had a tricky morning, losing time to the leaders in the first two stages of the morning loop, and the nine-time champion admitted that he had “slowed down too much” after trying to save his tyres in SS10. 

His cautious approach meant he ended the stage 20 seconds off the pace and is now 1m39.6s behind rally leader Evans.

M-Sport's Esapekka Lappi ended the morning in fifth place, but was unhappy as he found there wasn’t as much ice on the road as his pacenotes had suggested, but despite that, he still extended the gap to Kalle Rovenpera in sixth to 19.5s.

The first of the WRC3 runners were next, with Eric Camilli moving up to seventh place in his Citroen C3, with Toyota driver Takamoto Katsuta dropping down to eighth place.

Katsuta spun his Yaris in the middle of St Leger Les Melezes - La Batie Neuve stage, costing him just over three and a half minutes as he stopped to clear snow from his radiator before continuing to finish.

Citroen C3 driver Nicolas Ciamin is second in the WRC3 class, and ninth overall, ending the morning 19.6s ahead of WRC2 leader Mads Ostberg, who rounded out the top ten.

Related video

Next article
Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans

Previous article

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monte Carlo
Drivers Elfyn Evans
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Rob Hansford

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

22 Jan - 26 Jan
Day 3 Starts in
03 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
41 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault lacked "force" to harness £15 million investment

3h
2
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier

45m
3
WEC

IMSA and ACO announce Prototype rules convergence in 2022

4
IMSA

Mazda now has more "business-like" mentality

5
Formula 1

The Zandvoort lesson that F1 should pay attention to

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8 01:06
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS5-8

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view 00:42
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Ott Tanak crash - external view

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS1-4 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo SS1-4

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Onboard Ott Tanak crash 00:37
WRC

WRC: Rally Monte Carlo - Onboard Ott Tanak crash

Max Verstappen meets the WRC drivers in Monte Carlo 01:34
WRC

Max Verstappen meets the WRC drivers in Monte Carlo

Latest news

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans retakes lead from Ogier

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Ogier grabs lead from Evans

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans leads on Toyota debut
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans leads on Toyota debut

Tanak escapes massive crash in Monte Carlo rally
WRC

Tanak escapes massive crash in Monte Carlo rally

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville outshines Tanak and Ogier
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Neuville outshines Tanak and Ogier

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.