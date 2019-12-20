Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Pirelli elected WRC tyre supplier from 2021

shares
comments
Pirelli elected WRC tyre supplier from 2021
By:
Dec 20, 2019, 5:16 PM

Pirelli has been selected as the control tyre supplier to the World Rally Championship from 2021, ending Michelin's strong run at the top level of the WRC.

The Italian tyre firm, which has been involved in the WRC since the start in 1973, will deliver all tyres used by Rally1 (World Rally Cars) and Rally2 cars (R5 class) for a four-year term starting in 2021 until the end of 2024.

Pirelli already supplies junior categories in the World and European Rally Championships and recently signed a four-year extension to its Formula 1 agreement.

MRF, Hankook and the current supplier to World Rally Car teams, Michelin, were all understood to have tendered and made it through the final four in the process.

Pirelli tyres were used by Citroen and Ford in 2010 - helping Sebastien Loeb to the title that year, but announced it was leaving the WRC at the end of that season.

Michelin has supplied most works teams since, although Pirelli have often supplied privateers.

Since the current rules package came in for 2017, all the major manufacturers - Citroen, Hyundai, M-Sport and Toyota - have used Michelins.

Pirelli has enjoyed recent success in the WRC's support categories including winning the WRC 2 class at Wales Rally GB, where 2002 WRC champion Petter Solberg was victorious using Pirellis on his Volkswagen Polo R5.

The World Motor Sport Council conducted an e-vote on the decision earlier this week, with the decision coming on Friday afternoon.

FIA rally director Yves Matton said: "This is an exciting new phase in the development of the World Rally Championship and we are happy to announce Pirelli as our exclusive single tyre supplier for a period of four years from 2021.

"I am convinced Pirelli will bring a wealth of experience to the program."

The 2021-2024 period will be Pirelli's second stint as a control tyre supplier to the WRC, having done the same from 2008 to 2010.

The Pirelli Star Driver programme was one of the highlights of the firm's investment in WRC during that time, with current world champion Ott Tanak, Rally Argentina winner Hayden Paddon and Hyundai driver Craig Breen among the highest profile graduates of that scheme.

Next article
Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020

Previous article

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Monte Carlo

Rally Monte Carlo

23 Jan - 26 Jan

Trending

1
WRC

Pirelli elected WRC tyre supplier from 2021

33m
2
Supercars

Bathurst winner keen on Mustang test chance

3
MotoGP

Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1

2h
4
MotoGP

Rivola arrival has made Aprilia 'much more serious'

5
Formula 1

Ride onboard with Valentino Rossi in Mercedes F1 test

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS16-17

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS14-15

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS10-13

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9 01:39
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS7-9

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Catalunya SS4-6

Latest news

Pirelli elected WRC tyre supplier from 2021
WRC

Pirelli elected WRC tyre supplier from 2021

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020
WRC

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020

Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"
WRC

Skoda axes works WRC2 team after "losing great drivers"

Hyundai could run second WRC team for Mikkelsen, Breen
WRC

Hyundai could run second WRC team for Mikkelsen, Breen

Ogier has no interest in reasons for Tanak's Toyota exit
WRC

Ogier has no interest in reasons for Tanak's Toyota exit

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.