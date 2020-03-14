Top events
Rally Mexico / Breaking news

Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions

shares
comments
Rally Mexico to end early due to looming travel restrictions
By:
Mar 14, 2020, 9:36 PM

Rally Mexico will end this evening to allow participants to get home as travel restrictions mount worldwide to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The FIA announced the early termination of the third date of the World Rally Championship in view of the increased precautionary measures being introduced to protect the population from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rally Mexico was the only FIA world competition being held at this time after multiple cancellations within motorsport.

The organization of the competition reported that the agreement was taken between the teams, the FIA and the rally organizers. Since more than 75 percent of the route will be completed, full points will be awarded. 

Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, governor of Guanajuato: “In co-ordination with the organising committee of Rally Guanajuato México, and due to the closure of some destination airports for teams and visitors from foreign countries, the decision to move forward the awards and closing ceremony of the event to this evening has been confirmed.

“We support and respect this decision, which has been made based on the availability of destination airports. The State of Guanajuato continues without any confirmed cases of COVID19 and with all the corresponding prevention mechanisms in place.”

 

 

