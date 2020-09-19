Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Warm Up in
16 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
09 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
09 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Turkey / Breaking news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

shares
comments
Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
By:

Defending World Rally Champion Ott Tanak says that he is “pretty sure” he will return for the closing leg of Rally Turkey tomorrow after retiring from Saturday morning’s opening test with steering failure.

Tanak’s Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC arrowed into a bank four miles from the end of the Yesilbelde stage, and although he managed to free it and move it to safety, the Estonian deemed the damage terminal.

Footage showed Tanak paying particular attention to the front-right corner of the car before walking away from it. It remains unclear what caused the issue on one of the most unforgiving WRC meetings.

“We had some kind of steering issue [but] we don’t know exactly what [caused it] because the car is still in the forest,” said Tanak, who was languishing down in seventh place after Friday’s first two stages.

His progress was hampered by hanging dust clouds that limited visibility through the forest sections late in the day.

“We need to wait for it to come back to service before we can see what actually happened. There was no warning – it was quite instant. Normally it should not be a worry, it should not be too big to repair.”

Read Also:

Tanak confirmed that all the signs point to him and Martin Jarveoja being able to re-join the action on Sunday when their focus will be trying to secure maximum power stage bonus points.

“I am pretty sure we are back tomorrow,” he said.

“We all know what it does [for the defence of my championship], so it is not the positive [that we were looking for] – I guess there is nothing too much to comment.”

Going into this week’s Rally Turkey, Tanak had moved to within thirteen points of leader Sebastien Ogier after winning his home round in Estonia at the beginning of the month.

However, retaining his World Rally crown following his switch from Toyota appears remotely distant as there are potentially just two points-scoring rounds of a truncated season remaining
after the Marmaris-based counter.

Tänak lost ground early in the Championship race following a scary, high-speed crash on Rally Monte Carlo. He ran out of road halfway through the Freissinieres stage which sent his i20 Coupe WRC down a ditch and onto the road below. Despite the violent nature of the off, the crew emerged unscathed.  

Related video

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Previous article

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Turkey
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Jason Craig

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

Holdsworth says McLaughlin 'driving in desperation'
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holdsworth says McLaughlin 'driving in desperation'

Le Mans 24h, H1: Conway's Toyota leads, early drama in LMP2
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans 24h, H1: Conway's Toyota leads, early drama in LMP2

Le Mans 24h Virtual receives record TV and digital audiences
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Le Mans 24h Virtual receives record TV and digital audiences

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more
Esports Esports / Special feature

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri has "big ambitions" to match Red Bull

Latest news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia

Trending

1
Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

2h
2
Supercars

Holdsworth says McLaughlin 'driving in desperation'

3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H1: Conway's Toyota leads, early drama in LMP2

46m
4
Esports

Le Mans 24h Virtual receives record TV and digital audiences

5
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

Latest news

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash
WRC

Tanak’s WRC title hopes take blow after Rally Turkey crash

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day
WRC

Turkey WRC: Loeb leads for Hyundai after opening day

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy
WRC

Sordo rejoins Hyundai WRC line-up for Italy

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia
WRC

Ogier explains failure to challenge Hyundai in Estonia

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round
WRC

Tanak knew he "had to win" home WRC round

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS3-5

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2 01:46
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-2

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown 01:43
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey Shakedown

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS15-17

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Estonia SS11-14

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.