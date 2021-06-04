Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
WRC / Rally Italy News

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

By:
, News editor

Rally Sardinia leader Ott Tanak says he was “quite lucky” after a tyre scare threatened to hamper his run through the final stage of the day.

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

The Hyundai driver had been imperious for the majority of Friday, winning five of the eight stages to build up a 19.4s lead over team-mate Dani Sordo, with Toyota’s Sebastian Ogier 36.2s back in third.

However, the Estonian suffered a Pirelli tyre delamination towards the end of the second run through the 14.97km Erula-Tula stage. Tanak finished 5.6s behind team-mates Sordo and Thierry Neuville, who posted identical times to top the stage.

The Estonian admitted it was lucky the tyre drama struck on a slow section of the stage, revealing that these issues are always “a bit scary” to manage.

“Apart from the last stage with the tyre issues I would say the rest has been quite good," said Tanak. “Basically I knew what happened we have had it recently. It is a bit of a lottery with this delamination. I was quite lucky that the end of the stage was so slow so I could carry it to the finish but for sure it is always a bit scary when these things happen.”

Read Also:

Tyre scare aside, Tanak produced a faultless drive to warrant high praise from Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo.

“Clearly, it has been a tricky day, but we know very well that Sardinia is a difficult rally," said Adamo. “This morning was tough, but we saw some improvements in the afternoon.

“Ott has done something quite amazing; he’s been in his own world. He has found a good compromise between being fast and not abusing the car’s speed.

“Dani has improved during the day, while Thierry - at the very minimum - we can say he has had an eventful day. We hope tomorrow he will be able to catch up.”

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Tanak was not the only Hyundai driver to suffer tyre issues as Neuville encountered two punctures in what turned out to be a challenging day for the Belgian.

The championship contender lacked confidence in the morning stages dropping significant time to his team-mates and the Toyota duo of Ogier and Elfyn Evans.

However, he did finish the day strongly with a stage win that leaves him in fifth position, 1.2s behind Evans.

“It was a difficult day for us. I struggled with confidence in the first stages,” said Neuville. “I didn’t get a good feeling, so we decided to go progressively throughout the day to get the speed. We changed a lot on the car, we went in the right direction with the settings.

“The car was a bit stiff this morning and we couldn’t get the traction, but things worked better this afternoon. Unfortunately, two punctures cost us a huge amount of time. I think we would have been able to close the gap to Sebastien without them.

"As a result, we lost a position on the road order for Saturday, but this rally is not over and maybe tomorrow is a positive turn and we might be free of issues.”

Rally Sardinia continues on Saturday with a further eight special stages beginning at 0708 BST.

shares
comments

Related video

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

Previous article

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Italy
Drivers Ott Tanak
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

2h
2
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Zarco beats Morbidelli by 0.021s in FP2

7h
3
Supercars

Gen3 delay opens door for new Mustang

13h
4
MotoGP

Vinales “not used” to ex-Rossi MotoGP crew chief’s methods

4h
5
MotoGP

Vinales splits with crew chief, teams up with ex-Rossi man

Latest news
WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare
WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

1h
Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

2h
Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble
Video Inside
WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble

9h
Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive
Video Inside
WRC

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

Jun 3, 2021
Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Jun 3, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
7h

Rally Italia Sardegna - Friday Morning Highlights

WRC: Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport for 2022 00:30
WRC
Jun 3, 2021

WRC: Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport for 2022

Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown 01:51
WRC
Jun 3, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna Shakedown

WRC: Hyundai to reschedule Solberg outing 00:39
WRC
Jun 3, 2021

WRC: Hyundai to reschedule Solberg outing

Rally Italia Sardegna trailer 01:00
WRC
May 31, 2021

Rally Italia Sardegna trailer

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo Rally Italy
WRC

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble Rally Italy
Video Inside
WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime
FIA F2

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

Ott Tanak More from
Ott Tanak
Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia Rally Croatia
WRC

Tanak "out of my comfort zone" throughout WRC Rally Croatia

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles Rally Croatia
Video Inside
WRC

Tanak: “Surprises” causing early Rally Croatia struggles

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch Prime
WRC

The inside story of Tanak's shock Hyundai switch

Hyundai Motorsport More from
Hyundai Motorsport
Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing
WRC

Hyundai to reschedule Solberg WRC outing

Why Hyundai's new WRC boss has ruffled feathers Prime
WRC

Why Hyundai's new WRC boss has ruffled feathers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021
Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call Prime

Why Britain's continued WRC absence is a wake-up call

With Rally GB dropping off the World Rally Championship calendar for the second year in a row, one of Britain's best-attended sporting events faces an uncertain future. It's an unfortunate situation that points to troubling times ahead

WRC
Jan 12, 2021
The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 WRC drivers of 2020

A drastically-shortened 2020 season gave the World Rally Championship protagonists precious little stage mileage to strut their stuff, but as ever the cream rose to the top across the seven events. We rank the year's best performers

WRC
Jan 4, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Barcelona MotoGP: Zarco beats Morbidelli by 0.021s in FP2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Zarco beats Morbidelli by 0.021s in FP2

The lost legend - Tim Richmond
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The lost legend - Tim Richmond

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole ahead of teammate Vips

The troubled Ferrari that was a game-changer for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

The troubled Ferrari that was a game-changer for F1

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten remarkable one-time winners in Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Latest news

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare
WRC WRC

WRC Sardinia leader Tanak "quite lucky" after late tyre scare

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo
WRC WRC

Sardinia WRC: Tanak holds comfortable lead from Sordo

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Italy WRC: Tanak blitzes morning as rivals hit trouble

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Mikkelsen in talks with M-Sport regarding 2022 WRC drive

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.