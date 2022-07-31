Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023 Next / Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle

Toprak Razgatlioglu scored Yamaha's 100th win in the World Superbike championship after beating Jonathan Rea in a fierce battle in the Superpole race at Most.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle

Razgatlioglu and Rea spent most of Sunday morning's 10-lap encounter nose-to-tail, but their battle was decided in the favour of the former when Rea was forced to skip through the gravel on the final lap.

The Kawasaki rider was lucky to stay upright and hold on to second place, in the process cutting Alvaro Bautista's championship lead to 27 points ahead of the final full-distance race of the weekend.

As was the case in Saturday's opener, Razgatlioglu got the jump on poleman Rea at the start, and appeared to have the pace advantage in the early stages.

However, Rea never let his rival get more than about one second clear, and after the halfway mark he rapidly closed in to the point where he was right on Razgatlioglu's tail by the eighth lap.

That allowed Rea to dive through on the inside at the Turn 15 right-hander, but Razgatlioglu stuck close by and was able to get back ahead under braking for the Turn 1 at the start of the penultimate tour.

Rea wasn't close enough to repeat his Turn 15 maneouvre that lap, but a better run through the final two right-handers set him up to take the lead at the start of the final lap under braking at Turn 1.

Moments later, Razgatlioglu swept back ahead at the unusual spot of the high-speed Turn 4 left-hander, but a poor exit through Turn 13 opened the door for Rea to move back ahead as the pair approached Turn 15.

This time however Rea appeared to misjudge his braking and had to trudge through the gravel, clearing the way for Razgatlioglu to score his fifth win of the season unchallenged, although such was the duo's advantage over third-placed Bautista that Rea was still able to finish second.

Ducati rider Bautista had no answer to the pace of the top two, instead spending the race keeping his teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi at bay.

Axel Bassani made it three Ducatis in the top five on his Motocorsa Racing example ahead of Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha and Iker Lecuona on the best of the Hondas.

Scott Redding slipped from seventh to 14th on the opening lap but fought his way back up to eighth aboard the BMW, while Garrett Gerloff claimed the final point on offer in ninth on the GRT Yamaha.

Alex Lowes crashed unaided at Turn 10 on the fourth lap, but the Kawasaki rider had made a late decision to try and start the race after his team had announced he would be sitting it out owing to illness, the Briton having also missed the morning's warm-up session.

Most World Superbike - Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 2.327
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 10 3.406
4 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 4.679
5 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 7.127
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 8.328
7 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 10 8.479
8 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 10 10.308
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 10.506
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 10 14.540
11 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 10 14.634
12 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 10 14.760
13 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 10 15.271
14 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 10 18.008
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 10 24.394
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 10 24.574
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 10 24.891
18 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 10 26.956
19 10 United Kingdom Peter Hickman
BMW 10 28.649
20 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 10 35.860
21 6 Czech Republic Michal Prasek
BMW 10 57.426
52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 8
23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 5
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 3
77 United Kingdom Ryan Vickers
Kawasaki 2
View full results
shares
comments
Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
Previous article

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
Next article

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Drago Corse splits with sponsor Busou, aims for Suzuka return
Super GT

Drago Corse splits with sponsor Busou, aims for Suzuka return

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu passes Bautista to win finale

Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed victory in Sunday's final World Superbike race of the weekend at Most after passing championship leader Alvaro Bautista.

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins SP race after fierce Rea battle

Toprak Razgatlioglu scored Yamaha's 100th win in the World Superbike championship after beating Jonathan Rea in a fierce battle in the Superpole race at Most.

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty to retire from WSBK, take Bonovo BMW role in 2023

Eugene Laverty will retire from World Superbike competition at the end of the 2022 season and take up a management role with the Bonovo MGM BMW team next year.

Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Bautista wins, Redding stars in thrilling battle

Alvaro Bautista extended his World Superbike championship lead with victory in a thrilling opening race at Most, as Toprak Razgatlioglu beat Scott Redding to second with a brutal final-lap pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.