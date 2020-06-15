Top events
Hyundai adds Brown to junior WTCR programme
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 8:01 AM

Reigning TCR Australia champion Will Brown has been named as part of Hyundai's Customer Racing Junior Driver programme.

Brown will join Swedish siblings Andreas and Jessica Backman and Hungarian driver Daniel Nagy as part of the scheme, as Luca Engstler moves out of the junior programme into a full WTCR drive.

Exact details of what the deal could mean for Brown outside of TCR Australia, particularly with international travel at a standstill, are yet to be revealed. 

However it's understood that pre-COVID-19 he was already in contention for some overseas TCR appearances this year off the back of his title-winning 2019 season in Australia.

“To be a part of the Hyundai Motorsport Junior Driver programme is a great honour," said Brown. 

"I’m looking forward to getting back on track for HMO Customer Racing in 2020 to defend my title, and also take advantage of this fantastic programme which is designed to create a pathway into WTCR. 

"I can’t thank Hyundai Motorsport and HMO Customer Racing enough for this opportunity.”

Nagy and the Backmans are set to continue in TCR Europe.

“After only one year the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver programme has already proven to be a valuable part of our strategy to support Hyundai customer teams," said Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing operations leader Andrew Johns. 

"After a very strong season as part of the initiative Luca Engstler has been able to move into a full-time ride in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this year. 

"With the quality of those that have been selected for this season, I believe that all of them have the capability to race at the highest level. With the support of the Customer Racing department’s engineers and the mentoring of the current crop of WTCR drivers I am confident that we can add to the programme’s success story.”

As well as this spot in the Hyundai junior programme and a TCR Australia return with the HMO squad, Brown is already locked in alongside David Reynolds for the 2020 Supercars enduros.

He's also been promised a full-time ride with the Erebus Motorsport squad in 2021, either as a replacement for the off-contract Anton De Pasquale or in a third entry.

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car

WTCR allows teams to enter 2020 season with single car
About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Will Brown
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

