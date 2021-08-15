Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington
BTCC / Knockhill News

Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race

By:

Tom Ingram put in a beautifully judged drive from fourth on the grid to take victory in the reversed-grid finale to the British Touring Car Championship round at Knockhill.

Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race

With the top three drivers on the grid all running the less favourable option medium tyres in this race, Ingram was the pre-race favourite with his soft-shod Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Sure enough, Ingram picked his way through to take the lead with eight laps remaining, although his path to victory was far from straightforward. And, with Ash Sutton finishing fifth, that means Ingram has narrowed the points deficit back to 14 against the championship-leading Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 star.

First of all, Ingram made an opportunist dive on Senna Proctor into McIntyres on the opening lap to move into third.

Up front, polesitter Stephen Jelley’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport was keeping the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Jason Plato at bay, via an early safety car to retrieve the BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook, which had coasted to a halt on the opening lap with a suspected fuel-pressure problem.

Read Also:

On the 10th lap of 25, Plato feinted to the outside of Jelley at the hairpin, and Ingram needed no invitation to fill the gap on the inside of the Vauxhall.

Ingram then shouldered Plato wide on the exit, allowing Senna Proctor’s BTC Honda through into third.

Seven laps later, Ingram pulled off a ludicrously late dive on Jelley into the hairpin, and somehow got the Hyundai stopped; the lost momentum for both of them meant Jelley also conceded second to Proctor.

At that point it seemed likely that Ingram, on 33kg of success ballast, would drive away from Proctor, who was on 27kg and on the medium Goodyear. But Proctor did a fine job to stem Ingram’s advantage, as the pair of them pulled away from the field.

Ingram only got the gap over one second with four laps to go, before taking victory.

“I had electrical gremlins, and lost the flat-shift in the car,” said Ingram, “so I was having to lift off for each gear change. I was getting alarms on the dash, saying low fuel pressure, high fuel pressure.

“But what we did today [on tyre strategy across the three races] was what we tried to do at Oulton Park [the previous round], and it’s so nice to do it around a circuit like this.”

Stephen Jelley, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Stephen Jelley, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jelley did a terrific job to keep his BMW ahead of the soft-tyred Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of Gordon Shedden, while second-race winner Sutton, with 75kg of ballast on his Infiniti, rose to fifth and almost grabbed fourth from Shedden when they crossed the finish line side by side.

Chris Smiley was right on the back of this trio, the second of the Excelr8 Hyundai drivers doing a good job to recover from his second-race stall.

Aiden Moffat (LTR Infiniti) completed a good day at his home circuit to take seventh ahead of Colin Turkington.

The four-time champion was running ahead of the trio of Infinitis when he ran wide at Clark’s, but managed to get his WSR BMW back up to eighth on 66kg of ballast, and is now back up to third in the championship.

Plato faded to ninth, while Dan Rowbottom got his Dynamics Honda into the final top 10 spot after a tough weekend.

Jake Hill was running a strong fourth, on 57kg of success weight in his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, when he came up behind Jelley just after the BMW driver had been passed by Ingram and Proctor.

Hill was blocked out on the outside of Clark’s by Jelley, and immediately lost places to Shedden and Sutton. He then bounced over the grass at Duffus Dip in a fight with Smiley, and headed to the pits shortly afterwards.

shares
comments

Related video

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington

Previous article

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

6 h
2
MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind Austria MotoGP return

3
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

4
Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

1 h
Latest news
Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race

1 h
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington

4 h
Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener

7 h
Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole

Aug 14, 2021
Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
Video Inside
BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Aug 5, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month 00:48
BTCC
Aug 5, 2021

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener 01:03
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:05
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:05
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 1 in 60 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington Knockhill
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole Knockhill
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Tom Ingram More from
Tom Ingram
Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split
BTCC

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad after Toyota split

Thruxton BTCC: Ingram holds off Cammish for first 2020 win Thruxton
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Ingram holds off Cammish for first 2020 win

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2 Silverstone
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Ingram survives Plato contact to win Race 2

Trending Today

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

Crutchlow explains decision behind Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind Austria MotoGP return

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he’s on MSR’s shortlist

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Tom Ingram beats Senna Proctor in final race

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington scores WSR's 100th win in opener

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington pips Proctor to claim pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.