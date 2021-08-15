Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

By:

Mitch Evans “hurts in every aspect emotionally” after his 2021 Berlin E-Prix startline glitch sparked a heavy shunt and eliminated him from the Formula E title race.

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

The Jaguar Racing driver entered the race in prime contention for the crown, having qualified third while points leader Nyck de Vries started down in 13th to boost the Kiwi’s chances of overturning the five-point deficit he held to the Mercedes driver.

Evans lurched forward only a matter of inches at the start before his car then sat motionless and he was hit by unsighted Venturi racer Edoardo Mortara, who had been second in the points.

Mortara ripped the front-left corner off his Venturi Racing machine and, in the impact, the rear of Evans’ car was lifted into the air, and he was spun around.

After the cars were made safe, Evans was extricated and did not require further medical attention, while Mortara was taken to hospital for precautionary checks in line with FIA regulations.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Evans said of his condition: “I'm a little sore but it hurts in every aspect emotionally.”

Although the cause has not yet been fully identified, it is thought that an inverter failure or possible MGU fault are the most likely suspects.

Describing the incident, Evans said: “We just went through the normal starting procedure and then obviously, when the lights went out, I went to release the paddle that triggers the start and something tripped.

“It got going and then it tripped and that was it done.

"I have no idea, it’s never ever happened in the hundreds of launches I've done in testing and throughout the whole season.”

Evans was shown to immediately look in his mirrors to check for approaching cars.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

He said: “I knew the issue I had was terminal. Then you just hope no one hits you.

“I could see Edo coming and just braced myself. It was a big hit.”

Evans did credit eventual champion de Vries, who dived to the inside wall to miss the wreckage, but admitted the “pain” would last well into the off-season.

“It just came unfortunately at the worst possible time,” Evans added.

“I'm gutted for myself and the whole team. We did everything right this weekend, we were quick and put ourselves in a great position for the race.

“All we had to do was just pull off a really clean race and it would have probably been 'job done'.

“I'm just a bit shocked and speechless.

“Nyck definitely deserved the championship just as much as I think I would deserve it.

“It's going to hurt for a long time.

“You just have to accept it and swallow it somehow, even though it's painful.”

Mortara was also taken to hospital in the opening Diriyah E-Prix round when a braking failure on his Mercedes powertrain sent him into the barriers following a practice start.

shares
comments

Related video

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

3 h
2
MotoGP

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

3
Formula 1

Aerodynamicist Handford leaves Jaguar

Latest news
Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash
Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

25m
Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

3 h
Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

4 h
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

7 h
Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

8 h
Latest videos
Nyck de Vries wins Formula E World Championship 01:08
Formula E
59m

Nyck de Vries wins Formula E World Championship

Formula E: Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell weekend 00:48
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell weekend

Formula E: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes at Berlin E-Prix 00:43
Formula E
8 h

Formula E: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes at Berlin E-Prix

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 14 | Berlin E-Prix Highlights 01:00
Formula E
20 h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 14 | Berlin E-Prix Highlights

Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix 00:38
Formula E
Aug 14, 2021

Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix

More from
Matt Kew
Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes Berlin E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Mitch Evans More from
Mitch Evans
Evans was "curious" to switch FE teams before committing to Jaguar Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Evans was "curious" to switch FE teams before committing to Jaguar

Evans ends Porsche speculation with new Jaguar Formula E deal Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Evans ends Porsche speculation with new Jaguar Formula E deal

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York crash New York City E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York crash

Bird compares teammate Evans to England soccer hero Grealish New York City E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Bird compares teammate Evans to England soccer hero Grealish

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E New York City E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda "not in the best situation" with MotoGP bike – Marquez

Aerodynamicist Handford leaves Jaguar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aerodynamicist Handford leaves Jaguar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.