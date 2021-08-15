Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

By:

Venturi’s Norman Nato won the final round of the 2020-21 Formula E World Championship at Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport, as Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries was crowned champion after the majority of his title rivals crashed out.

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

The race was red flagged almost immediately after a huge startline shunt, as Jaguar’s title contender Mitch Evans barely moved off the grid and Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara smashed into the back of his stationary car. That put two championship protagonists out and red flagged the race.

At the safety car restart, pole sitter Stoffel Vandoorne led as BMW’s Jake Dennis became the third title rival to crash out, as he locked up due to a technical issue and hit the wall going into Turn 1. Vandoorne struggled for pace, allowing Nato to hit the front and control the race.

Following a safety car for another title contender Antonio Felix da Costa being put in the wall by Lucas di Grassi, Nato held off Nissan’s Oliver Rowland for his maiden FE victory.

De Vries drove a strong race, rising from 13th on the grid to finish eighth and clinch the title, despite a scary three-wide moment and banging wheels with both Porsches in the closing stages.

Full report to follow…

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 France Norman Nato
Monaco Venturi 36 1:11'57.152
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
France DAMS 36 1:11'59.422 2.270
3 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne
Germany Mercedes 36 1:11'59.989 2.837
4 Germany Andre Lotterer
Germany Porsche Team 36 1:12'04.257 7.105
5 United Kingdom Alexander Sims
India Mahindra Racing 36 1:12'05.605 8.453
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Germany Porsche Team 36 1:12'05.999 8.847
7 United Kingdom Sam Bird
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 36 1:12'07.625 10.473
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Germany Mercedes 36 1:12'08.260 11.108
9 Germany René Rast
Germany Team Abt 36 1:12'09.341 12.189
10 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 1:12'09.831 12.679
11 France Jean-Eric Vergne
China Techeetah 36 1:12'10.589 13.437
12 Netherlands Robin Frijns
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36 1:12'10.900 13.748
13 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
India Mahindra Racing 36 1:12'11.518 14.366
14 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
France DAMS 36 1:12'11.844 14.692
15 Germany Maximilian Gunther
United States Andretti Autosport 36 1:12'12.680 15.528
16 Sweden Joel Eriksson
United States Dragon Racing 36 1:12'13.092 15.940
17 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36 1:12'13.458 16.306
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
United States Dragon Racing 36 1:12'14.113 16.961
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey
United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 36 1:12'18.228 21.076
20 Brazil Lucas di Grassi
Germany Team Abt 36 1:12'32.307 35.155
21 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
China Techeetah 21 52'42.154 15 Laps
22 United Kingdom Jake Dennis
United States Andretti Autosport 2 28'45.550 34 Laps
23 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara
Monaco Venturi 0 0.000
24 New Zealand Mitch Evans
United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 0 0.000
View full results
shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

12 min
2
NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

52 min
3
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

4
Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

5
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Latest news
Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

0m
Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

1 h
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

4 h
Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

5 h
Berlin E-Prix: Rowland pips Gunther in final practice
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland pips Gunther in final practice

6 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell weekend 00:48
Formula E
5 h

Formula E: Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell weekend

Formula E: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes at Berlin E-Prix 00:43
Formula E
5 h

Formula E: De Vries tops opening practice for Mercedes at Berlin E-Prix

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 14 | Berlin E-Prix Highlights 01:00
Formula E
17 h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 14 | Berlin E-Prix Highlights

Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix 00:38
Formula E
Aug 14, 2021

Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season 02:31
Formula E
Aug 13, 2021

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season

More from
Matt Kew
Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime
WEC WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

The banned DJR Falcon
Supercars Supercars

The banned DJR Falcon

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Andretti Autosport engineer Roger Griffiths high on Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Andretti Autosport engineer Roger Griffiths high on Formula E

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Formula E finale red-flagged after startline crash

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vandoorne on pole, Evans top championship runner

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.