Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

The race was red flagged almost immediately after a huge startline shunt, as Jaguar’s title contender Mitch Evans barely moved off the grid and Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara smashed into the back of his stationary car. That put two championship protagonists out and red flagged the race.

At the safety car restart, pole sitter Stoffel Vandoorne led as BMW’s Jake Dennis became the third title rival to crash out, as he locked up due to a technical issue and hit the wall going into Turn 1. Vandoorne struggled for pace, allowing Nato to hit the front and control the race.

Following a safety car for another title contender Antonio Felix da Costa being put in the wall by Lucas di Grassi, Nato held off Nissan’s Oliver Rowland for his maiden FE victory.

De Vries drove a strong race, rising from 13th on the grid to finish eighth and clinch the title, despite a scary three-wide moment and banging wheels with both Porsches in the closing stages.

