Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"

shares
comments
Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"
By:
Co-author: Maria Guidotti

Stephane Peterhansel says the Dakar Rally has become “kind of dangerous” in 2021 due to high average speeds witnessed in the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

After organiser ASO admitted that some stages in the inaugural Saudi-based Dakar event last year were “very fast”, a new route that is “80-90% new” compared to the previous edition was prepared for 2021 to address the issue. 

A top speed limit was also introduced for the cars category, with competitors in the T1 (which includes Toyota, X-raid and Prodrive's new BRX1 contender) and T2 classes restricted to 180km/h (112mph), and T3 and T4 participants not allowed to go past 130km/h (81mph).

However, 13-time winner Peterhansel believes the new regulations haven’t completely served the purpose as the average speeds have ended up being higher on Dakar’s second visit to Saudi Arabia. This, he believes, has made the rally-raid potentially dangerous due to greater risks of crashes and mistakes.

The X-raid driver’s comments follow a horrific crash for Hero rider CS Santosh, who had to be “resuscitated” by Husqvarna’s Paul Spierings after he fell unconscious in Wednesday’s Stage 4.

Santosh has since been placed into a medically-induced coma after being diagnosed with a traumatic head injury at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh, where he will undergo further scans on Thursday to determine the seriousness of his condition.

“Today it was really fast," Peterhansel said. "We did 337 km of special stage in 2h36min10sec. The average speed is impressive!

“Despite the idea of [ASO chief] David Castera to design a route that breaks consistently the pace to reduce the [top] speed, the truth is that the level of the competition is so high that the average speed is even higher than last year.

“It becomes kind of dangerous when you push at the limit and today we were almost always at the limit. 

“I can be happy because apart from a small navigation error near the finish, I don't think I could have attacked much more. To stay in concentration for more than two hours in a row, we had to go all out.

“So far, so good, as we aren't making too many mistakes. In the old times, 50% of all contenders would be knocked out for the race by driving mistakes or technical issues, but nowadays it's become far less common, so you just...”

Despite not winning a stage after the first four full days of running, Peterhansel continues to lead the Dakar Rally by 3m58s from the Toyota of three-time champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, with the rest of the pack led by teammate Carlos Sainz more than 30 minutes behind.

However, the French driver shrugged off the criticism over not having won a stage yet, saying his 2007 success with Mitsubishi shows that the overall victory is more important than winning individual stages of the rally-raid.

“Winning stages is nice, but I am not worried about this,” he said. “What counts is to be on the top on the 15th of January in Jeddah. I have already won a Dakar without winning a stage.”

Related video

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash

Previous article

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Reynolds splits with Erebus
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds splits with Erebus

F1's cost freeze helped Alfa Romeo survive, says Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's cost freeze helped Alfa Romeo survive, says Vasseur

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 1: Price grabs lead, Brabec struggles

Latest news

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel to win
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel to win

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

19h
2
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 3: Price wins again, Howes takes lead

3
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead

8h
4
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

5
Supercars

Reynolds splits with Erebus

Latest news

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"
DAKR

Peterhansel: High average speed making Dakar "kind of dangerous"

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash
DAKR

Hero rider Santosh "resuscitated" by rival after Dakar crash

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel to win
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Al-Attiyah beats Peterhansel to win

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 4: Barreda wins, de Soultrait grabs lead

Dakar to “change procedures” after water found in fuel
DAKR

Dakar to “change procedures” after water found in fuel

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Heroes 02:08
Dakar
11m

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Trucks 01:42
Dakar
37m

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Cars. 03:52
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Cars.

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Bikes 05:07
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Bikes

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 01:58
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2021: Stage 4 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.