Taylor to make second Dakar start

The inaugural Extreme E champion and former Australian Rally Champion made a first Dakar start in the SSV class in a South Racing-run Can-Am this year.

Her and co-driver Dale Moscatt finished 14th in class with a best stage result of fifth.

Taylor has now sealed a return to Dakar as part of a new deal with South Racing that also includes the Rally Du Maroc this October.

According to Taylor, the focus of her Dakar return will be turning the positive pace from this year into results.

“I’m so excited to be heading back into the desert and taking on Dakar again as well as Rally Du Maroc as part of my ongoing partnership with the Can-Am Factory South Racing team,” she said.

“My first experience in Dakar was one I’ll never forget but this year is all about achieving the results I know I can."

South Racing CEO Scott Abraham welcomed Taylor back to the squad.

“We’re excited to confirm that Molly will be with us again in Morocco and Dakar," Abraham said.

"She’s an integral part of the team and with one Dakar under her belt and the team's ongoing support, I can’t wait to see what she can do in the desert come 1 January."