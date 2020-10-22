Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP1 in
15 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules

shares
comments
Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger

ITR chief Gerhard Berger expects Mercedes to rejoin the DTM with customer teams when the series adopts the GT Pro regulations in 2021.

The DTM’s move to GT3-based cars in 2021 has opened up the championship to a whole host of potential new manufacturers, after the current season featured just two marques in Audi and BMW competing with the more expensive Class One cars.

Mercedes was a core part of the DTM since the rebirth of the series in 2000, but it elected to withdraw from the championship after 2018 to compete in the all-electric Formula E series.

However, Berger expects the new so-called 'GT Pro' regulations to entice the Stuttgart-based marque back to compete against Audi and BMW - both of which have already pledged support for the new rules.

“Audi will be there with four cars obviously entered by privateer teams,” Berger said. “BMW will be there with a delay because of the later homologation date of the new M4, maybe some teams will be already running an M6 before that. 

"I expect Mercedes-AMG to be there as well. About the other manufacturers [Aston Martin and McLaren], we are involved in close conversations.

"But the regulations have not been finalised yet, there’s still some details that need to be worked out. Once that has been done I think the negotiations and discussions can get even more intense. So I think from four weeks now we’d be in a position to say a lot more.”

Gary Paffett, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

Gary Paffett, Mercedes-AMG Team HWA, Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Berger added that as many as 40 teams have inquired with the DTM about the new regulations, the details of which are still being worked out, although the Austrian insists this "doesn’t mean we will have 40 entries” next year.

The series will begin the registration process for 2021 on Thursday, with the ‘early bird’ entry fee set at 59,000 per car. This will apply for the first four cars per manufacturer, and first 20 cars across all brands.

The regular entry fee, applicable for teams applying between December 1 and February 28, is fixed at 99,000 euros, while any outfit registering beyond the latter date will have to shell out 129,000 euros per car.

"You have to wait and see now," Berger said when asked how many cars he expects on the grid in 2021. "In the end you have to make a deadline for enrolment at some point. And then you'll see who signs up.

"But at the moment I have the feeling that we can have a very strong starting field. I would be satisfied with 18, but at the same time a bit disappointed. There should be more."

Read Also:

Related video

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

Previous article

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"

Latest news

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda not wrong to move Marquez out of factory team

1h
2
IMSA

Kobayashi: Chances of WTR Rolex 24 return "nearly zero"

Latest news

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules
DTM

Berger expects Mercedes to return to DTM with GT3 rules

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF
DTM

Frijns concedes DTM title challenge over after Zolder DNF

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder
DTM

Muller slams Green's "over the border" defending at Zolder

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives
WCEE

DTM title contenders give up Audi Spa 24h drives

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder
DTM

New DTM leader Rast didn't expect 66-point swing in Zolder

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II 01:24
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 2 highlights – Zolder II

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II 01:29
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Zolder II

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights 03:00
DTM

DTM: Zolder 2 - Race 1 Highlights

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars 01:12
DTM

The story of the BMW M3 in touring cars

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production 02:27
DTM

DTM: Behind the scenes DTM TV production

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.