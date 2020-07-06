Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Preview

By:

shares
comments
2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 6:40 AM

Following a cracking season-opening Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, the Formula 1 fraternity will stay at the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix on July 10-12. Here are the TV timings for the second round of the 2020 F1 season.

Mercedes will remain the favourite for F1's second visit to Spielberg, having comprehensively outshone every other team on the grid in the Austrian GP. However, the Brackley-based team will be wary about the gearbox issues that plagued it last weekend and threatened its victory chances after a second safety car was called in later in the race.

Red Bull will again be expected to take the fight to Mercedes, but the home squad will have to sort the reliability gremlins that forced both Max Verstappen and Alex Albon out of the first Austrian race.

Ferrari will have its work cut out this weekend, even though Charles Leclerc was able to recover from a disastrous qualifying session to finish second behind race winner Valtteri Bottas.

Finally, McLaren and Racing Point are again likely to squabble for top five spots based on the pace they showed in Spielberg last weekend.

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST 
  • Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday  

  • Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST  
  • Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST  

Sunday 

  • Race: 3:10pm CEST 

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST 
  • Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST 
  • Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 

  • Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT
  • Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
  • Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET /  6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 

  • Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT 

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30am AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 11pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday

  • Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST 
  • Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 

  • Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 

  • Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 

  • Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST 
  • Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 

  • Race: 6:40pm IST

2020 Formula 1 calendar (first eight rounds only)

Date Venue
July 5 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 12 Red Bull Ring, Austria
July 19 Hungaroring, Hungary
August 2 Silverstone, Britain
August 9 Silverstone, Britain
August 16 Barcelona, Spain
August 30 Spa, Belgium
September 6 Monza, Italy
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Styrian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

