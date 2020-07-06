Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Hamilton and Albon were battling for second place in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix when the Red Bull driver was tipped in to a spin on the exit of Turn 4.

The stewards felt that Hamilton was to blame for the incident and handed him a five-second penalty, which cost the world champion a podium finish.

While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff felt the sanction was not ‘justified’, Horner felt that his man had been totally innocent.

And, in the wake of another collision the pair had in Brazil last year that Hamilton was also punished for, Horner suggests that Hamilton’s approach needs questioning.

Asked by Motorsport.com what advice he would give Albon about racing Hamilton in the future, Horner said: “Be careful!

“Alex didn't have the straight line speed, so he knew he had, with the grip advantage, to pass him in or out of a corner.

“As far as he was concerned, the job was done. He was starting to look down the road towards Valtteri [Bottas] when Lewis put a wheel on the inside. So I think it is more perhaps Lewis that the questions should be asked on what he would do differently.”

Pushed on whether he agreed with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s view that the penalty given to Hamilton was ‘too harsh’, Horner said: “Alex had won the corner, and was on the exit of the corner.

“Why Lewis needed to stick a wheel in there, I have no idea. It’s obviously frustrating for Alex that this is the second time in three races that this has happened to him.

“It was unfortunate, because I think he would have had a chance to win the race.”