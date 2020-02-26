Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Test 2, Day 1: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you an update of the best technical images from the Barcelona pitlane on first day of the final Formula 1 test of 2020.
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Red Bull RB16 with small chequered stickers on certain points on the rear wing, which are used as reference points for high-speed cameras that are mounted on the car and recording footage of how the wing moves around.
McLaren MCL35 diffuser detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren has a new diffuser for the second test, this one much less squared-off in the outer section than its predecessor, with the Gurney-like extensions also following suit.
Racing Point RP20 detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close-up view of the Racing Point rear wheel rims, which has a knurled surface to help with heat dissipation
Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Another view of the Red Bull rear wing and the chequered stickers placed around the assembly to help the team understand where it’s flexing.
Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A close up of the inlet on the Renault RS20’s nose cape, which draws air into and under the assembly.
Team members examine Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A cluster of Red Bull personnel crowd around the back of the RB16 to examine the flo-viz that had been painted on the rear face of the wing. They’ve once again added two different colour and consistency flo-viz paints, one either side of the wing, to capture more information for correlation work.
Detail of Valtteri Bottas' steering wheel
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A look at the rear of the Mercedes W11 steering wheel, showing that changes made in this area to do with DAS are more to do with the column than the steering wheel itself.
Red Bull rear wheel rim
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A look inside the RB16’s rear wheel rim, showing the knurled surface on the inner face that helps to control the temperature interface between it, the brake assembly and the tyre.
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 front suspension detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
A close up of the Renault RS20’s front-end, note how high it has mounted the steering assembly.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
A good look at the flo-viz on the rear wing of the Mercedes W11 as Hamilton completes a practice start at the end of the pitlane.
Brake duct detail Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A close-up view of the Alfa Romeo C39’s front brake duct, showing off the inlets, some of which have fins built-in to prevent marbles clogging them up.
