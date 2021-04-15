Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 will head to Imola this weekend for the second round of the 2021 season. Scroll down to view the full schedule for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Added to last year's calendar on a one-off basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers at Imola have managed to strike a deal with F1 to retain the race on the calendar for another year.

But unlike the two-day 2020 event, this year's Imola round will run to the full schedule, with three practice sessions followed by qualifying and the race itself on Sunday.

And if the season opener in Bahrain is anything to go by, F1 fans can expect another thrilling fight in the Emilia Romagna GP, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen once again expected to battle it out for victory.

The race will also provide a better understanding of the relative strengths and weaknesses of Mercedes and Red Bull, although the overwhelming feeling withing the paddock is that the Honda-powered RB16B has a slight advantage to the W12.

McLaren could also be challenging for a spot on the podium this weekend, while AlphaTauri could potentially break inside the top five thanks to the steps engine partner Honda has made over the winter.

Ferrari should also not be discounted but the team has stressed that the full extent of its progress may not be known for another four races.

Further down the grid, expectations will be high from the rebranded Alpine team to score its first points after two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon drew a duck in Bahrain.

Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas are also yet to score points heading into the second round of the season.

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

19:00

18:00

14:30

FP2

 12:30

13:30

14:30

 08:30

05:30

 22:30

21:30

18:00

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in the UK 

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 BST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in Europe

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:30 - 15:30 CEST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in the US

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:30 - 09:30 ET / 05:30 - 06:30 PT

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in Australia

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 AEST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in Japan

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:00 - 19:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:30 - 22:30 JST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna session timings in India

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 IST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

For Imola, Pirell is bringing C2, C3 and C4 compounds from its tyre range.

