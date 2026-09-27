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Alpine makes statement as Franco Colapinto-related abuse accelerates

Following further abuse on social media amid the Azerbaijan GP, Alpine is taking a stand

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Alpine Formula 1 team has again spoken out against social media abuse following Franco Colapinto’s shunt in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Argentinian fans’ behaviour has been scrutinised lately following waves of hateful comments. Those were aimed at FIA stewards and the Alpine squad when Colapinto was handed a drive-through penalty for overtaking under a double yellow flag in Zandvoort.

Pierre Gasly was at the receiving end of abuse too after the Frenchman briefly refused to let his Alpine team-mate through in Madrid. Gasly revealed the threats targeted his family too; Colapinto meekly labelled the behaviour as “not nice to see” while insisting it was ‘not just his fans’.

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This weekend in Baku, Colapinto lost control and caused a pile-up at a safety car restart, taking both Gasly and Lando Norris out of the race. The reigning champion was particularly upset and, before being able to view the footage himself, suggested whoever caused the crash should get “at least a one-race ban”.

While Norris did not even refer to Colapinto by name, this did trigger abuse on social media yet again – mainly aimed at the Briton, but Gasly and others weren’t spared.

“Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments,” Alpine insisted in a statement on Sunday.

The team made a point of not antagonising its own driver’s fanbase: “Condemning abuse on social media is not aimed at any one fan base or the supporters of one team or driver, this is universal and should be called out and recognised to all fans of the sport.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

“As we have said in previous instances, we strongly condemn the reaction of some fans online and stand in solidarity with Formula One, the FIA, and other teams in wanting to stamp it out. It has become a regular occurrence in recent races and cannot be condoned.”

The latest abuse has occurred shortly after Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore reportedly threatened Argentinian media not to let them speak to Colapinto again if the hatred kept being spewed, damaging the outfit’s reputation.

Alpine’s statement in full

“As a team, we feel it’s necessary to speak out once more about the hate and abuse online following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Not only aimed at one of our own drivers, but also members of the Formula One community, including media, and to our racing counterparts who we respect, admire, and revel competing against in the pinnacle of motorsport. Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments. 

“Condemning abuse on social media is not aimed at any one fan base or the supporters of one team or driver, this is universal and should be called out and recognised to all fans of the sport. As we have said in previous instances, we strongly condemn the reaction of some fans online and stand in solidarity with Formula One, the FIA, and other teams in wanting to stamp it out. It has become a regular occurrence in recent races and cannot be condoned. 

“We know as a proud participant and stakeholder in the sport, we hold a responsibility to speak out and also help support in finding a solution. We will continue to work closely with the championship promoter and rights-holder, and the governing body to discuss ways in which to tackle online abuse and encourage healthy sporting rivalry, which Formula One is renowned for and what makes it so special.”

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