Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022 Next / How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso reckons both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen did "what they should do" in their clash during Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

The championship contenders made contact at Monza's first chicane as Red Bull driver Verstappen attempted to overtake Mercedes rival Hamilton, who had just emerged from the pits.

The crash, their second after their British GP incident, put them both out of the race on the spot.

Although opinion was divided on who was to blame, FIA stewards deemed Verstappen was predominantly at fault and handed him a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Russia.

Two-time world champion Alonso disagreed with the stewards' assessment, and reckons it was just a racing incident made look more serious by Verstappen's car going airborne and ending on top of Hamilton's Mercedes.

"They are there, both champions, and they are always fighting to the limit and today... seems an unfortunate position and corner and kerb, the car jumps a little bit, and then they touch tyre with tyre, and the rubber makes a car fly," Alonso said.

"But it's low speed, you know, they are at 30 or 40km/h, there is no danger, there is no nothing.

"So I don't think that was a big thing. Silverstone probably yes, but today it was just a racing incident."

Alonso added: "I think Lewis tried to run wide in Turn 1 to maybe force Max to cut the corner. Max doesn't cut the corner, stays on the outside, but then there is no corner possible to make on the inside for Turn 2.

"They both did what they should do, you know, and unfortunately, they touched each other.

"I saw the replay of the start as well, and Giovinazzi and Leclerc, they touched in the same way. Stroll and Perez, they touched at the start in the same way [in] Turn 1 and 2. But they didn't touch wheel to wheel, so it's not the same outcome.

"But this is a very typical manoeuvre [in] Turn 1, Turn 2, and they were unlucky [that] they touched tyre with tyre."

Read Also:

Alonso's Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz believes the crash could have been avoided had either Verstappen or Hamilton wanted to.

"An accident is always avoidable," said Sainz. "I think two don't crash if one doesn't want to.

"They are always fighting as tough as they have to fight for the championship, you are more exposed to these kind of incidents, like we've seen in the past, and it's, I guess, a natural thing in Formula 1 [that] two guys that are fighting for a championship tend to collide more often than not, no?

"And from my point of view, the accident is pretty clear. I think, I'm not gonna go into detail. I'm not gonna give you my opinion. Because I feel like there's gonna be some talk in the next drivers' meeting and we need to argue it between all of us."

Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc said accidents like that are "understandable" when drivers are fighting for the championship.

"It is normal to see those type of accidents," he said. "They are fighting for a world championship and both want to win very badly as I would if I was in that position.

"So it's understandable to see those type of fights – as you've probably seen and as we've seen – in the past happening, and yeah, I won't comment on it."

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

Previous article

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

Next article

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

23 h
2
Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

2 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

42 min
Latest news
Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

0m
McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

42m
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime
Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

1 h
Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash
Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

1 h
Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022
Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
51m

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

Formula 1: Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed 01:20
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Will Buxton recaps Formula 1 Italian GP 02:45
Formula 1
1 h

Will Buxton recaps Formula 1 Italian GP

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
19 h

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Yas Marina renovations 00:45
Formula 1
22 h

Yas Marina renovations

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s ambitious plans can attract top line F1 driver

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost
Formula 1

Ferrari gained less than 0.1s from extra F1 wind tunnel boost

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Formula 1

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen penalty sets "important precedent"

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Trending Today

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms Vettel and Stroll for F1 2022

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors
Supercars Supercars

Supercars offers first look at Gen3 V8 motors

Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after finishing 17th in Aragon MotoGP

McLaren claim victory after dramatic opening day in Okayama
GT GT

McLaren claim victory after dramatic opening day in Okayama

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

With two sprint races under its belt, Formula 1 must now consider its options for them going forward. While they've helped deliver exciting racing on Sundays, the sprints themselves have been somewhat lacking - creating yet another conundrum for F1 to solve...

Formula 1
1 h
Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Prime

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

OPINION: With Valtteri Bottas already signed up for 2022, all eyes are on the race for the second seat at Alfa Romeo next year. Antonio Giovinazzi is the current incumbent, but faces a tough competition from appealing short and long-term prospects

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2021
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Latest news

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica accepts others are ‘higher on the list’ for Alfa Romeo F1 seat

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Group COO Jonathan Neale to leave company after two decades

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen, Hamilton "did what they should do" in F1 clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.