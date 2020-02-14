AlphaTauri presents new-look F1 car for 2020

A striking new white-and-blue livery was showcased at Red Bull's Hanger 7 facility in Salzburg after the presentation of AlphaTauri's clothing line and teamwear.

AlphaTauri, which was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Salzburg, is Red Bull's in-house fashion brand.

The name change is the team's first since Red Bull took over the Minardi F1 entry and Faenza base ahead of the 2006 season, and means that familiar 'STR' prefix in the names of the cars themselves has also been retired.

Kvyat and Gasly will unite for their first season starting as teammates following Gasly's demotion from the senior Red Bull squad ahead of last year's Belgian Grand Prix.

Although both drivers raced for Toro Rosso in 2017, Kvyat's 15 races and Gasly's five outings – in a season when the team ran six drivers – did not coincide.

The team finished sixth in the 2019 constructors' championship – its best result since 2008, the year Sebastian Vettel famously won the Italian Grand Prix.

Both Kvyat and Gasly scored podiums for Toro Rosso in 2019 – the former took third at the chaotic German Grand Prix and the latter finished second in Brazil.

"We are looking with a new car to a new season, and I must say we are very optimistic for this season," said team principal Franz Tost.

"Why? Because first of all the car showed very good results in the windtunnel, for second Honda, our friends in Japan, Sakura, made big progress during the winter months, from the performance side as well as from the reliability side. Third, we have two good drivers, they showed it already last year.

"We are really optimistic. The team must perform well, we have a fantastic partner with AlphaTauri and I am really convinced that AlphaTauri will have a successful season.