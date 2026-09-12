Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

DTM Sachsenring Race 1: Wittmann wins to keep title hopes alive

DTM
DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring Race 1: Wittmann wins to keep title hopes alive

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi to another sprint win

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi to another sprint win

LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Follow qualifying in Madrid with live timing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Follow qualifying in Madrid with live timing

Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Anthony Davidson warns young drivers not to follow Lewis Hamilton's Madrid FP3 example

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Anthony Davidson warns young drivers not to follow Lewis Hamilton's Madrid FP3 example

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli tops red-flagged FP3 following Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman crashes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli tops red-flagged FP3 following Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman crashes

Lewis Hamilton under fire after ignoring Ferrari calls to stop damaged car in Madrid FP3

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton under fire after ignoring Ferrari calls to stop damaged car in Madrid FP3

LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli on top as Oliver Bearman, Lewis Hamilton crash out

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli on top as Oliver Bearman, Lewis Hamilton crash out
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Anthony Davidson warns young drivers not to follow Lewis Hamilton's Madrid FP3 example

Anthony Davidson criticised Lewis Hamilton for continuing to drive his damaged Ferrari during Madrid FP3

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Anthony Davidson has argued that Lewis Hamilton set a bad example for junior drivers during the third practice session in Madrid.

Hamilton crashed at the final corner during FP3, bringing out the red flag. He managed to reverse away from the wall and resume driving with a puncture and the front wing under the car. 

"The team need to give him more information," Davidson explained on the Sky Sports broadcast as the Briton continued to drive the damaged car.

"They need to say the front wing is under your car and the race director is going to give us a penalty over this."

Despite receiving repeated instructions from his race engineer to stop the car in a safe place, Hamilton attempted to nurse the car back to the pits. He eventually pulled over and stopped the car at the exit of Turn 14 when he was informed he had received direct instructions from the race director.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Davidson added that the decision from Hamilton could set a poor example for young drivers. "Any young driver that is watching this right now, you don't do that. You just don't do that," he said.

"That's what you could have tried to do [get back to the pits] but that rule is there for a reason. If it went under the car completely and jacked your front wheels up and there were marshals on the track, you've got to think of all these scenarios."

The session resumed, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli going on to set the fastest lap, and Hamilton was ninth. At the time of writing, there has yet to be an update from the FIA regarding a potential penalty for the seven-time champion. It is anticipated that he could face either a fine or a sporting penalty.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli tops red-flagged FP3 following Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman crashes
Next article Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Lewis Hamilton under fire after ignoring Ferrari calls to stop damaged car in Madrid FP3

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton under fire after ignoring Ferrari calls to stop damaged car in Madrid FP3

Max Verstappen reveals laid-back approach to 100-driver Silverstone challenge

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Max Verstappen reveals laid-back approach to 100-driver Silverstone challenge
More from
Lewis Hamilton

F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP at Madring: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Ferrari "too late" to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, says Jolyon Palmer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ferrari "too late" to prioritise Lewis Hamilton in F1 title fight, says Jolyon Palmer

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on

Formula 1
Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur recall GP2 title and 'most impressive race ever', 20 years on
More from
Ferrari

Charles Leclerc: Madrid qualifying to be "one of the most challenging" in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Charles Leclerc: Madrid qualifying to be "one of the most challenging" in F1 2026

Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Charles Leclerc isn't using latest ADUO2 engine in the Spanish GP

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Latest news

DTM Sachsenring Race 1: Wittmann wins to keep title hopes alive

DTM
DTM DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring Race 1: Wittmann wins to keep title hopes alive

MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi to another sprint win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Marc Marquez beats Marco Bezzecchi to another sprint win

LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Follow qualifying in Madrid with live timing

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Follow qualifying in Madrid with live timing

Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Kimi Antonelli "should be in a Ferrari" after Monza win, says Guenther Steiner

Feature

Discover prime content

Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Audi’s long road back to the top of grand prix racing

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Spanish GP

What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

Formula 1
Spanish GP
By Filip Cleeren
What F1's risky Madrid bet needs to get right in order to pay off

The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Ronald Vording
The deeper meaning of Vettel’s emotional Schumacher demo run at Monza
View more