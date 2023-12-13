Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Aston Martin: Clawing back Red Bull DRS switch gap is “a challenge”

Aston Martin Formula 1 performance director Tom McCullough admits that trying to match Red Bull's DRS switch performance has been "a challenge" for rivals.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Since the introduction of the current regulations in 2022 it has been apparent that the Milton Keynes team has gained more straightline speed than others with an open DRS.

Like all teams, Aston Martin has worked hard to catch up, with the latest iteration rear wing seen on the AMR23 at the Abu Dhabi GP last month.

"We noticed Red Bull were very strong at that last year, so they sort of took the march on that," said McCullough. "I remember Jeddah last year was the first time everyone was going, 'Wow, that's quite a big DRS switch.'

"The interaction between the whole back of the car, and the loading on the diffuser, the beam wing, the rear wing, the main plane, the flap, the brake ducts, the interaction of all that's obviously quite different to previous generation cars.

"And getting a stable aerodynamic platform that we don't have porpoising and all those other things that we don't want, getting lots of load, but getting it that when you open the DRS that you have as big as reach as possible is the aim.

"We didn't have a particularly strong one to start off with, and we were just systematically developing to increase that whilst trying to retain stability."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

McCullough says it has not been easy to optimise the DRS switch given the compromises involved.

"So all those elements of the back of the car are linked," he said. "There's only so much you can do within the regulations. You're always trying to produce downforce and not have too much drag.

"But then on top of that, to get the DRS switch and get all those things working well, it is a challenge for the aerodynamic teams.

"And that's why you've seen quite a lot of development in that area, not only by ourselves, but by other people too."

Regarding the wing trialled in Abu Dhabi, he said: "For us, it was important to get it on the car the end of this year just to correlate what we see in the wind tunnel and CFD, and we did some cross-car, cross-session compares, and the wing is performing well."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Revealed: The FIA's plans for "nimble" 2026 F1 cars and moveable aero
Next article Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

Formula 1

Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough Why Alpine changed an F1 team that was "not daring" enough

Hamilton has “full faith” in Mercedes F1 after checking out W15 in wind tunnel

Hamilton has “full faith” in Mercedes F1 after checking out W15 in wind tunnel

Formula 1

Hamilton has “full faith” in Mercedes F1 after checking out W15 in wind tunnel Hamilton has “full faith” in Mercedes F1 after checking out W15 in wind tunnel

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Aston Martin Racing
More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else" Alonso: Aston Martin deserved F1 2023 win "more than anyone else"

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Formula 1

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Latest news

Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers

Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY

Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers Joe Gibbs Racing expands Xfinity team, adds several new drivers

Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator

Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator

F1 Formula 1

Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator Sainz: 2024 Ferrari F1 car “behaving differently” in the simulator

Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs

Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs

MGP MotoGP

Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs Why Pedro Acosta is shaping up to be the rookie MotoGP needs

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance The metric that shows parallels in Verstappen's and Alonso's intra-team dominance

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title The lax F1 engine policy that BMW exploited for Piquet’s second title

The rise of a new F1 superpower

The rise of a new F1 superpower

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The rise of a new F1 superpower The rise of a new F1 superpower

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker How McLaren revitalised a hybrid lemon into an F1 history-maker

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe