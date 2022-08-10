Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Hamilton: I’ll end my F1 career before I’m completely burnt out Next / Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season
Formula 1 News

The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design

Formula 1’s 2022 technical regulations have been described as overly prescriptive as the rulemakers look to stifle specific developments in order that their overall goals are achieved – but here’s a plot twist.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design

While the teams have largely followed the intent of the regulations, that doesn’t mean an end to some innovative approaches, as the creative designers flex their muscles and interpret the regulations in their own unique ways.

In this respect, Aston Martin entered the conversation just ahead of the summer break, when it introduced a technically fascinating rear wing design. The new endplate design defies the convention set out in the regulations for which the rolled over transition with the mainplane and flaps has been formulated.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing

Photo by: Uncredited

The approach taken by the rulemakers here is both aesthetic and aerodynamic, with the design not only meant to be more appealing to the eye than the more conventional design, it’s also one of the measures meant to help reduce complexity and alter the wake profile of a lead car in order that a trailing car may follow more closely.

The design in question is a callback to the old regulations, with the forward portion of the endplate extended up over the mainplane to create a junction between the two elements and which extends the span of the mainplane, without introducing incredibly harsh flow conditions.

The inwardly-rolled top edge, which looks like an apostrophe, is more about meeting the various radius and continuity rules but has then been optimised to achieve the designers’ overall targets too.

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing endplate

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing endplate

Photo by: Uncredited

Introducing such a complex design was obviously something that could not be completed overnight, with the team not only having to make the controversial wing work as anticipated but, as the team’s Performance Director Tom McCullough explains, it had to undergo scrutiny from the FIA on numerous occasions to ensure it complied too.

“It took several months from the first contact to the full approval from the FIA,” he said. “And then once you've got approval we then design manufacture it, then you submit all the designs pre-race weekend.

“And again, the FIA has to make sure they're still happy with it, which they [did]. And then you get it on the car.”

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing endplate

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing endplate

Photo by: Uncredited

However, even if this new design feature did result in a quantifiable performance increase at the Hungarian Grand Prix, it’s not to say that we’ll see the solution at every race weekend given the implications of the cost cap and that Aston Martin has already built wings that they expect to reuse over the course of the coming months.

“So, we have a whole suite of wings, which we've already made,” added McCullough. “A lot of them we've used already through all the different efficiencies of the circuits. So to then go and remake those? It's just a bang for buck question.”

The other interesting question is, who will follow in Aston Martin’s footsteps and produce their own version of this solution? Well, that’s going to become an interesting narrative as firstly, does the design appeal to other teams and their intended targets with the suite of rear wings at their disposal?

Secondly, having run preliminary simulations on the design – which surely most of the teams will have done – does it provide the necessary uptick in performance to warrant further optimisation and the resources that entails?

Thirdly, will it fit in against the backdrop of the remaining budget, owing to the challenges posed by the cost cap?

Lastly, and perhaps more importantly, will the FIA intervene and review the regulations to prohibit the design for 2023?

As this will likely have more of an impact on other teams’ decisions as to whether they decide to produce their own versions going forward.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: I’ll end my F1 career before I’m completely burnt out
Previous article

Hamilton: I’ll end my F1 career before I’m completely burnt out
Next article

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary
Formula 1

How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy
Formula 1

Why Haas update was more shrewd than just a Ferrari copy

The old and new F1 ideas that Mercedes has brought to the Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

The old and new F1 ideas that Mercedes has brought to the Hungarian GP

Latest news

Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Spa F1 flexi-floor clampdown could bring Mercedes into the mix

George Russell hopes the flexi-floor clampdown from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix will bring Mercedes closer to the fight at the front against Ferrari and Red Bull.

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far

Valtteri Bottas believes 2022 is "probably the most enjoyable" season he has experienced to date in Formula 1 thanks to stability over his future with Alfa Romeo.

Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Binotto retains faith in his F1 strategy team at Ferrari

Ferrari’s strategy calls may have come under fire at times this Formula 1 season, but team boss Mattia Binotto is far from downbeat about the situation.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
2 h
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.