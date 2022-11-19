Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Red Bull’s F1 rivals have no appetite for Perez crash investigation Next / Abu Dhabi GP: Perez quickest from Verstappen in FP3
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Binotto "relaxed" about Ferrari F1 future after exit reports

Mattia Binotto says he feels “relaxed” about his future as Ferrari’s Formula 1 team principal in the wake of reports suggesting he could leave in January.

Luke Smith
By:
Binotto "relaxed" about Ferrari F1 future after exit reports

Earlier this week, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Binotto was set to depart Ferrari ahead of next season, with Alfa Romeo F1 chief Frederic Vasseur mooted as a possible replacement.

Ferrari issued a statement saying the rumours were “totally without foundation”, while Ferrari race driver Charles Leclerc felt people were forgetting how much progress the team had made this year.

Binotto revealed on Saturday in Abu Dhabi that he spoke with Ferrari chairman John Elkann after the reports emerged, prompting the public statement to be issued.

“Obviously when this speculation came out, I had a chat with my chairman, John Elkann,” said Binotto.

“We discussed openly what was the best way to move forward. We decided to release a statement was maybe the best way to close any speculation.

“Clearly there is speculation, totally with no foundation.”

Binotto stressed the importance of focusing on the team and the race weekend ahead instead of paying attention to the rumours, saying they would “always [be] there”.

“It’s about Ferrari, and more importantly, not to be distracted by them,” he added.

Binotto took over as Ferrari’s F1 boss at the start of the 2019 season following the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene, having risen through the ranks at Maranello.

Ferrari bounced back from a miserable 2020 campaign, its worst in 40 years, and another winless season in 2021 to find itself in early championship contention this year, scoring a 1-2 in the Bahrain season opener.

But Ferrari’s form tailed off through the second half of the season as Red Bull surged ahead, leaving the team now amid a four-month win drought dating back to the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

 

Photo by: Ferrari

Asked if he could categorically say he would be Ferrari team boss in 2023, Binotto replied: “Obviously it’s not down to me to decide, but I’m pretty relaxed.

“The reason why I’m relaxed is that I’m always having open, frank and constructive discussions with my bosses, with my chairman, not only for the short-term but the medium and the long-term.

“More than that, I think if I look back on the season, yes we had a few up and downs.

“Today we have not the fastest car on-track. But I think we achieved our main objective which was to be back and to be competitive, and that we know the 2022 cars.”

Binotto accepted there were “still a lot of things that we need to progress” at Ferrari, but noted the strengths that left him relaxed about his future.

“The team back at the factory is fully focused on the 2023, trying to improve,” said Binotto.

“Furthermore, I think this season has been outstanding in terms of pole positions, qualifying pace.

“[It was] not as good in terms of race pace, so we need to somehow improve furthermore the race pace, because then strategy or whatever is around it will be easier if you have a strong car in the race itself.

“So yes, I’m relaxed, I’m more than that. I’m really focused on what we need to do and concentrate with the team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull’s F1 rivals have no appetite for Perez crash investigation
Previous article

Red Bull’s F1 rivals have no appetite for Perez crash investigation
Next article

Abu Dhabi GP: Perez quickest from Verstappen in FP3

Abu Dhabi GP: Perez quickest from Verstappen in FP3
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi qualifying "one to put in the toilet" for Mercedes

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Abu Dhabi GP Prime
Formula 1

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters
Formula 1

How Forghieri helped shape Ferrari into world-beaters

Latest news

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 20. Here's how you can watch the final round of the 2022 F1 season.

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in red-flagged finale

Alvaro Bautista beat Jonathan Rea to win the final World Superbike race of the season at Phillip Island, as the red flags were shown with a handful of laps remaining.

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win
World Superbike World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Tyre gamble propels Bautista to SP race win

Alvaro Bautista won the final Superpole race of the World Superbike season at Phillip Island after making an inspired decision to start on slick tyres on a rapidly drying track.

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton escapes F1 grid penalty for Abu Dhabi FP3 red flag breach

Lewis Hamilton has escaped a penalty for his red flag breach during the final Formula 1 practice in Abu Dhabi as he took “every reasonable action” to slow down.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
18 h
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.