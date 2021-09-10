Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens Next / Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

By:

Valtteri Bottas is set to start Sunday’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking a number of new power unit elements.

Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said earlier on Friday that all teams were “struggling” with their power unit allocation for the season, and that the team had “thoughts” of taking a penalty at Monza to add to its pool for the remainder of the season.

During qualifying on Friday evening, the FIA issued a bulletin confirming that Mercedes had taken a number of new power unit elements on Bottas’s car.

By taking a fresh engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, Bottas is set for a back of grid start at Monza.

This will be applied to Sunday’s main race and not Saturday’s sprint race, where Bottas will start from wherever he finishes in Friday’s qualifying session.

The move will serve as a boost to the pool of power unit elements on Bottas’s car for the remainder of the year, meaning no further penalties should be taken this season.

Teammate Lewis Hamilton may also require a grid drop at some point this year, as Wolff was wary of the impact a possible DNF may have if they tried completing the season on the existing pool.

“We believe that between P1 and P2, with the fastest lap, that if you have one DNF it needs the other guy four races to catch up,” Wolff said on Sky Sports.

“And that's brutal. So you can afford to finish four times in second [place]. Therefore, you just need to really play it safe while not giving up performance.”

Monza has been a popular track for teams to take engine penalties in previous years due to the overtaking opportunities at the end of the long straights.

Red Bull finds itself in a similar position to Mercedes with Max Verstappen’s car after he lost one of his remaining engines to crash damage sustained at Silverstone.

But Verstappen said on Thursday there was currently no plan for him to take a grid drop at Monza.

“We haven’t really decided yet where to take it,” Verstappen said.

“I guess this engine is still very new, so we’ll see. It’s definitely not the plan to take it here.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

1 h
2
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

41 min
3
FIA F2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

2 h
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

2 h
Latest news
Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop
Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

14m
Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

41m
Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change
Formula 1

Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

1 h
Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

2 h
Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains 00:58
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas 00:38
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Hamilton believes Mercedes won’t repeat teammate dramas

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022 00:50
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Hulkenberg sees no chance of making comeback in 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP 02:31
Formula 1
9 h

F1 Fast Facts: Italian GP

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop Italian GP
Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids
Formula 1

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas motivated by chance to build "a bit of a project" at Alfa
Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build "a bit of a project" at Alfa

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes made clear I’ll get same treatment as Hamilton

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand engine pool Italian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand engine pool

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes "well set" to avoid Russell teammate troubles

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

Trending Today

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monza F2: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
3 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
4 h
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas confident of "strong points" at Monza despite grid drop

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.