Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
244 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Briatore warned Alonso that Hamilton was in Dennis' "pocket"

shares
comments
Briatore warned Alonso that Hamilton was in Dennis' "pocket"
By:
Mar 27, 2020, 9:18 AM

Flavio Briatore says he warned Fernando Alonso against going to McLaren in 2007 because he believed Lewis Hamilton was in the "pocket" of team boss Ron Dennis.

The flamboyant Italian, who was boss at Renault at the time as well as Alonso's manager, says he was sceptical from the off about the situation his driver would find himself in.

Speaking to F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Briatore said: "He went to McLaren and this I was not happy [with] because this was not Schumi to go to Ferrari. This was Fernando to go to McLaren, and for Fernando, McLaren was never in [his] dream.

"Especially I tell him: you have the new guy, and the new guy was Lewis Hamilton, and the new guy is in the pocket of Ron Dennis, like you with me! And I promise you, you [will] have the fighting and the guy is protected by Ron Dennis."

Briatore said that Alonso was aware of the reservations, but felt that his speed would be enough to overcome any potential politics.

Asked about how Alonso countered his concerns, Briatore replied: "No, no, no. I am quicker. But the point is nobody including Ron Dennis understood how quick was Lewis Hamilton.

"Because if Ron Dennis understands how quick was Hamilton, he [would] not spend the amount of money he paid Fernando. If I know in my house I have a driver so quick, why do I need another one? And it was a big fight."

Read Also:

Briatore said that as the relationship between Ron Dennis and Alonso collapsed in 2007, he chose not to interfere.

"Ron Dennis did everything by himself, you don't need to help him," he said. "I was just watching and he did everything.

"I just watched. I know what happened. After two races when you see the change of tyres was done first by Hamilton and second by Alonso it was enough, because I knew Fernando..."

Alonso is currently eyeing a return to F1, and Briatore has no doubts the two-time champion can succeed if he is given the chance of a top seat in 2021.

"100%. He is a Rottweiler. 100%," he said. "We will see. I don't know. A lot of contracts expire and people move up and down, so we will see

"I would like to see Fernando in one team that has 50% of the possibility where you start the race to win the race. [But] it's not so many [teams]. You have Mercedes, you have Ferrari, you have Red Bull."

Related video

Next article
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

Previous article

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
08:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
12:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
08:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
11:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
11:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

2
Supercars

Australia's proposed new $138 million circuit

3
Score

Baja 1000 official final results

4
MotoGP

Miller conscious of weight risks during enforced break

5
IndyCar

GP St Petersburg may become 2020 IndyCar season finale

Latest videos

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020 01:09
Formula 1

The front-end changes made by Red Bull for 2020

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Mercedes made to accommodate DAS

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked 15:25
Formula 1

Who will win the season? - Top 5 F1 2020 Teams Ranked

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Latest news

Briatore warned Alonso that Hamilton was in Dennis' "pocket"
F1

Briatore warned Alonso that Hamilton was in Dennis' "pocket"

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce
F1

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

Haas F1 confirms Fittipaldi, Deletraz in test/reserve roles
F1

Haas F1 confirms Fittipaldi, Deletraz in test/reserve roles

The only other time F1 called off a race
F1

The only other time F1 called off a race

Impossible to tell when F1 will be back to normal - Szafnauer
F1

Impossible to tell when F1 will be back to normal - Szafnauer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.