Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash

Cal Crutchlow heaps praise on Pedrosa-like Ai Ogura in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Cal Crutchlow heaps praise on Pedrosa-like Ai Ogura in MotoGP

Tyre allocation increased for WRC Rally1 crews in Chile

WRC
WRC
Rally Chile
Tyre allocation increased for WRC Rally1 crews in Chile

What to expect from F1's newest race as Madring debuts

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
What to expect from F1's newest race as Madring debuts

Denny Hamlin calls out Spire as 'unserious' and gets a response from Carson Hocevar

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin calls out Spire as 'unserious' and gets a response from Carson Hocevar

Josh Berry signs with Legacy Motor Club for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Josh Berry signs with Legacy Motor Club for 2027 NASCAR Cup season

Autosport Best of the Month for August results and winners

General
General
Autosport Best of the Month for August results and winners
Formula 1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash

The Ferrari driver suffered a big crash at last weekend's Italian GP, but the engine was not severely damaged

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc managed to avoid engine damage in his high-speed crash at Monza so will not receive a grid penalty for this weekend’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver retired on lap two of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after losing control of his car through the Parabolic at more than 230km/h.

It came as the result of a bounce over a water drain causing Leclerc, who was defending from the McLaren of Oscar Pisatri, to run wide and into the tyre barrier.

But the SF-26 withstood the impact, with deceleration exceeding 50G, and will only have the transmission casing replaced and not an entirely new power unit for Madrid this weekend.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Spanish Grand Prix marks another chance for Ferrari to try its ADUO engine upgrade, which it debuted at Monza, though the team confirmed it isn’t a ‘game changer’.

Monza on the whole was disappointing for the Italian outfit which only scored eight points via Lewis Hamilton’s sixth-placed result while both drivers almost collided on the opening lap.

That leaves Ferrari 122 points behind championship leader Mercedes, who won again at Monza via Kimi Antonelli meaning he became the first Italian to win his home race since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What to expect from F1's newest race as Madring debuts
Next article Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Top Comments
More from
Franco Nugnes

Ferrari to deliver upgraded F1 engine at Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari to deliver upgraded F1 engine at Italian GP

Ferrari must decide if it will run updated F1 engines in Monza this week after ADUO results

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari must decide if it will run updated F1 engines in Monza this week after ADUO results

Imola could make F1 calendar return in place of Qatar or Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Imola could make F1 calendar return in place of Qatar or Abu Dhabi GP
More from
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver

What doesn't make sense about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's Monza clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
What doesn't make sense about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's Monza clash

Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds

Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
More from
Ferrari

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either

Ferrari “didn’t expect” #50 to win Austin WEC as #51 pitstop issue revealed

WEC
WEC
COTA
Ferrari “didn’t expect” #50 to win Austin WEC as #51 pitstop issue revealed

Latest news

Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash

Cal Crutchlow heaps praise on Pedrosa-like Ai Ogura in MotoGP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
Cal Crutchlow heaps praise on Pedrosa-like Ai Ogura in MotoGP

Tyre allocation increased for WRC Rally1 crews in Chile

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Chile
Tyre allocation increased for WRC Rally1 crews in Chile

Feature

Discover prime content

Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?

Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds

Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying
View more