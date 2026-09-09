Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash
The Ferrari driver suffered a big crash at last weekend's Italian GP, but the engine was not severely damaged
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
Charles Leclerc managed to avoid engine damage in his high-speed crash at Monza so will not receive a grid penalty for this weekend’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
The Ferrari driver retired on lap two of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after losing control of his car through the Parabolic at more than 230km/h.
It came as the result of a bounce over a water drain causing Leclerc, who was defending from the McLaren of Oscar Pisatri, to run wide and into the tyre barrier.
But the SF-26 withstood the impact, with deceleration exceeding 50G, and will only have the transmission casing replaced and not an entirely new power unit for Madrid this weekend.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
The Spanish Grand Prix marks another chance for Ferrari to try its ADUO engine upgrade, which it debuted at Monza, though the team confirmed it isn’t a ‘game changer’.
Monza on the whole was disappointing for the Italian outfit which only scored eight points via Lewis Hamilton’s sixth-placed result while both drivers almost collided on the opening lap.
That leaves Ferrari 122 points behind championship leader Mercedes, who won again at Monza via Kimi Antonelli meaning he became the first Italian to win his home race since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.
Share Or Save This Story
Ferrari bosses must step in after Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc Monza clash, says former driver
What doesn't make sense about Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's Monza clash
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?
Ferrari’s ADUO 2 upgrade is no “game changer” for Haas either
Ferrari “didn’t expect” #50 to win Austin WEC as #51 pitstop issue revealed
Latest news
Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver
Charles Leclerc to avoid F1 Spanish GP engine penalty despite Monza crash
Cal Crutchlow heaps praise on Pedrosa-like Ai Ogura in MotoGP
Tyre allocation increased for WRC Rally1 crews in Chile
Should Ferrari have pitted Lewis Hamilton under the VSC at the Italian GP?
Why Monza remains F1's eternal test of team bonds
Why Kimi Antonelli's Italian GP triumph over George Russell felt like a title-defining moment
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc explain what went wrong for Ferrari in Italian GP qualifying
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments