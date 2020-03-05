Formula 1
Bahrain GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
Vietnamese GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
28 days
Dutch GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
56 days
Spanish GP
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
63 days
Monaco GP
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
76 days
Azerbaijan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
Canadian GP
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
French GP
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
175 days
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Bahrain GP halts ticket sales while coronavirus impact assessed

Bahrain GP halts ticket sales while coronavirus impact assessed
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 7:23 PM

Bahrain GP organisers have halted tickets sales for the second round of the World Championship while the coronavirus situation is assessed.

A statement from Bahrain International Circuit said that if circumstances allow more tickets will be released at a later date – while also leaving open the option to give refunds if it is deemed that the venue has to decrease the size of the crowd from the current figure.

A spokesman for the venue declined to comment on what percentage of the available tickets has already been sold.

The circuit said that it wants to hold a “safe and exciting” event, and has been working with government departments to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met,” said the statement.

“As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One Management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.”

The circuit is also adding facilities at the venue: “This precautionary step has been introduced along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff. 

“These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities onsite, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19.”

The race has been called into question because of restrictions on travellers who have been in affected countries in the 14 days before arrival, including Japan and Italy.

In addition there have been restrictions on flights from Dubai, a popular route for F1 travellers who use Emirates Airlines from Melbourne.

BIC said earlier this week that it is working with F1 and the government to minimise any immigration issues.

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Adam Cooper

Bahrain GP

Bahrain GP

19 Mar - 22 Mar
FP1 Starts in
14 days
FP1
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
22:00
14:00
FP2
Sat 21 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
02:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 21 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
23:00
15:00
QU
Sun 22 Mar
Sat 21 Mar
02:00
18:00
Race
Mon 23 Mar
Sun 22 Mar
02:10
18:10
1
Formula 1

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

2
MotoGP

MotoGP not ruling out behind-closed doors races

3h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Zandvoort banking will encourage different lines

3h
4
Formula 1

Bahrain GP halts ticket sales while coronavirus impact assessed

30m
5
Other open wheel

Williams reserve driver Aitken joins Albert Park S5000 field

