Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Kimi Antonelli’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Rasmussen and The Grandstand Project launch streetwear collection

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Rasmussen and The Grandstand Project launch streetwear collection

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

Feature
MotoGP
Feature
Buriram Official Testing
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

Aprilia’s MotoGP tech secret: a double duct hidden under the fairing

MotoGP
MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
Aprilia’s MotoGP tech secret: a double duct hidden under the fairing

Connor Zilisch shares karting story that proved Kimi Antonelli was destined for F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Connor Zilisch shares karting story that proved Kimi Antonelli was destined for F1

Formula E targeting up to 19 races, second US round, in first Gen4 season

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Formula E targeting up to 19 races, second US round, in first Gen4 season

"F1" movie's Damson Idris makes championship return with new "All To Drive For" campaign

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie's Damson Idris makes championship return with new "All To Drive For" campaign
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Damon Hill is returning to the team which gave him his F1 world title in 1996

Published:
Damon Hill

Damon Hill

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Damon Hill will return to Williams as its official ambassador for the 2026 Formula 1 campaign, just weeks after Jenson Button left that role for Aston Martin. 

It comes on the 30th anniversary of Hill clinching the world title at the British outfit, where he spent half of his eight-year F1 career, taking 21 of his 22 grand prix victories. 

The 65-year-old will be part of a three-person ambassadorial team, alongside former team-mate and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve plus three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. 

“Williams is truly a special place for me and where some of the defining moments of my career took place,” said Hill, who in recent years has been a Sky Sports F1 pundit before departing at the end of 2025.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been part of this sport and to have achieved what I did, and returning as an ambassador is a real privilege. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the team’s history and help to support its legacy and future.”

Hill is effectively replacing fellow world champion Button, who earlier in February announced that he had departed Williams to become an ambassador at Aston Martin on a multi-year basis.

Damon Hill became world champion at the 1996 Japanese GP

Damon Hill became world champion at the 1996 Japanese GP

Photo by: Sutton Images

The Briton, who made his F1 debut with Williams in 2000, held his job at the Grove-based squad for five seasons, but is now supporting Aston’s “media, partner and commercial” activities. 

This comes ahead of the 2026 season, which will debut wholesale regulation changes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 6-8 March, where Williams will arrive expecting to be firmly in the midfield fight.

“It’s an honour to welcome Damon back to Williams,” said team principal James Vowles. “Few individuals represent this team quite like him.

“Damon played a defining role in one of the most successful eras in our history, becoming a world champion with Williams and leaving a legacy that continues to inspire the team today.

“We’re also delighted that Jamie Chadwick and Jacques Villeneuve will continue with us as ambassadors.

“Together, they form an impressive line-up that reflects everything Williams stands for: our history, our commitment to opening doors and developing talent, and our ambition to compete at the very highest level again.

“Having figures like them representing Williams as we move forward is something we’re immensely proud of.”

Although this’ll be Hill’s first season in the job, Villeneuve, who is the last driver to have won Williams the world title, joined in 2025 while Chadwick started in 2024 and she will also advise the team’s latest F1 Academy recruit Jade Jacquet.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kimi Antonelli’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Top Comments

More from
Jenson Button

Jenson Button reveals the one F1 perk champions get “for life”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Jenson Button reveals the one F1 perk champions get “for life”

Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Jenson Button explains why Lando Norris could be “a formidable force” in 2026

Jenson Button reveals Ross Brawn’s warning about becoming Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 1
Jenson Button reveals Ross Brawn’s warning about becoming Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate
More from
Williams

Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Team by team: How Bahrain's double pre-season test went for the F1 2026 field

Williams announces multi-year Girard-Perregaux partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Williams announces multi-year Girard-Perregaux partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Carlos Sainz: Williams has recovered lost Barcelona time, but FW48 still has “quite a few” limits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz: Williams has recovered lost Barcelona time, but FW48 still has “quite a few” limits

Latest news

Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Damon Hill makes Williams return after Jenson Button's exit

Kimi Antonelli’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Rasmussen and The Grandstand Project launch streetwear collection

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Rasmussen and The Grandstand Project launch streetwear collection

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

Feature
MotoGP
Feature
Buriram Official Testing
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test