Podcast: What 2021 tech rules mean for F1
Formula 1's 2021 technical regulations have largely mandated the carryover of last year's cars, but with a few key changes to address the rising speeds.
The FIA and F1 have aimed to cut downforce by 10% by bringing in a collection of changes to the floor and diffuser, and have limited structural changes with a token system.
On this latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, grand prix editor Alex Kalinauckas is joined by F1 reporter Luke Smith and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to explain and cast their verdict over the technical changes to the 2021 formula.
There are also a number of sporting changes to F1 too, including the long-awaited cost cap and aerodynamic testing regulations, and we work out whether this raft of tweaks to the rules will help bring the smaller teams into play for future seasons.
