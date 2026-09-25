Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Toyota introduces reliability updates to WEC hypercar following Austin heartbreak

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Toyota introduces reliability updates to WEC hypercar following Austin heartbreak

LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Antonelli out of qualifying after Q1 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Antonelli out of qualifying after Q1 crash

Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown

MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule

Alpine explains decision to drop Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Alpine explains decision to drop Antonio Felix da Costa, Fred Makowiecki from Fuji WEC line-up

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen leads George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in final practice

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen leads George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in final practice

F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027

Why "dangerous" Hamilton-Lawson incident in Azerbaijan GP practice hasn't led to change

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why "dangerous" Hamilton-Lawson incident in Azerbaijan GP practice hasn't led to change
Practice report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen leads George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in final practice

Max Verstappen leads George Russell and Lewis Hamilton into qualifying at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen surprisingly took the fastest time in third and final practice for F1's Azerbaijan GP, pipping Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on Baku's tricky street circuit.

Verstappen took command at the very end of the one-hour session as teams switched to qualifying runs, defying Mercedes' favourite status in Baku by catching a big slipstream to go fastest.

FP3, held in less representative conditions than qualifying later on Friday afternoon, got off to a quiet start, with the Alpines leading the early running some way off Thursday's FP2 pace. The big-hitters started flexing their collective muscle 15 minutes into the session with Charles Leclerc's second attempt on softs - yielding a 1m45.564s - demoting Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton's effort.

As drivers tried to hone their slipstreaming timing for qualifying, with the Baku City Circuit's giant 2km straight making a tow a crucial element of a competitive lap, Red Bull's Verstappen lunged to first place only to be deposed by Hamilton's 1m45.093s.

Conditions appeared to be gustier than on Friday as race control deployed a brief virtual safety car for a tree branch which was swept onto the track. The wind also made cars less predictable to drive. Verstappen reported a Red Bull that was "jumping like a kangaroo" before going deep into the Turn 15 runoff, one of several drivers to make good use of Baku's escape roads.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was not so lucky as he tagged the wall in Turn 1, which prompted the Canadian to park the car.

Mercedes, which was ominously quick on Friday, started mixing it up at the halfway mark with Antonelli pipping Leclerc by half a tenth courtesy of a 1m45.046s lap, before Russell claimed top spot with a 1m44.715s lap - both on medium tyres rather than softs.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Silver Arrows then showed their hands on the softest tyre compound as Russell put down a 1m44.177s marker with 15 minutes to go. As Russell shaved off some time with his subsequent 1m44.021s tour, Antonelli conceded 0.252s to his team-mate.

Verstappen benefitted from a huge slipstream to split the Mercedes cars in second, flattering the real performance of the Red Bull on a weekend set to be dominated by the championship leaders, and the Dutchman ultimately set a 1m43.922s lap to top the session.

Russell could likely have gone quicker still, however, but locked up the fronts into Turn 1 before going straight on in Turn 7, managing to bring the car to a halt without tapping the wall.

With a last-minute effort Hamilton pipped Antonelli to third, followed by Leclerc and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. McLaren's low-profile weekend continued with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in seventh and eighth despite the team's upgrades to improve its low-speed cornering.

The returning Isack Hadjar claimed ninth for Red Bull ahead of the second Alpine car of Franco Colapinto.

Photos from F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
27

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 urged to rethink sprint points system as calendar expands in 2027
Next article LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Antonelli out of qualifying after Q1 crash

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll hit with Azerbaijan GP grid penalties for Honda F1 power unit changes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll hit with Azerbaijan GP grid penalties for Honda F1 power unit changes

What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Formula 1
What's behind the talks between the FIA president and Fernando Alonso over ADUO?

Latest news

Toyota introduces reliability updates to WEC hypercar following Austin heartbreak

WEC
WEC WEC
Fuji
Toyota introduces reliability updates to WEC hypercar following Austin heartbreak

LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Antonelli out of qualifying after Q1 crash

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Antonelli out of qualifying after Q1 crash

Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Oliver Solberg reveals his approach for the three-way WRC title showdown

MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 calendar revealed with Buenos Aires and Adelaide joining the schedule

Feature

Discover prime content

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP

A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates

Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
View more