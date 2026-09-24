Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief
The Cadillac Formula 1 team has shored up its technical leadership with three major signings, including former Red Bull man Craig Skinner
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
The Cadillac F1 Team has snapped up engineering trio Craig Skinner, Eric Blandin and Tim Lean as it aims to accelerate its development.
Former Red Bull chief designer Skinner, the architect of Red Bull's championship winning RB19, joins as Cadillac's chief development engineer. Motorsport.com understands Skinner was close to a move to Alpine, but is instead taking up the US-owned team's offer.
Former Aston Martin deputy tech chief Eric Blandin becomes the team's head of aerodynamics. Experienced aerodynamicist Tim Lean joins as Chief Engineer - Aerodynamics Modelling and Simulation, following stints at McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari, reporting to Blandin.
Cadillac made its debut this season as an 11th expansion team, set up by former Manor man Graeme Lowdon with veteran grand prix winners Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its drivers.
The team made a respectable debut with its MAC-26 car powered by Ferrari engines, but with management keen to step up its development pace Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss moved to replace Lowdon during the summer break with former Alpine executive Marcin Budkowski.
Having been mired in various operational and build quality issues, Budkowski first job is to further strengthen the team's procedures and tap into co-owner General Motors' existing resources.
Craig Skinner, former Red Bull Racing Chief Designer
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Meanwhile, the US-owned squad has now also moved to shore up its technical leadership group with three big-name signings as the team prepares its 2027 sophomore campaign.
Given the long lead time and gardening leave periods involved, Cadillac announced the three would "all join the team in the next few months."
“These appointments represent a vital step in the technical evolution of the team,” said Marcin Budkowski, Team Principal, Cadillac Formula 1 Team. “Bringing together experienced leadership across development, aerodynamics and modelling will help us create a stronger integrated technical organization and improve performance on track. Craig, Eric and Tim bring race and championship-winning experience to Cadillac F1 in areas that are central to our long-term development.”
Cadillac recently set up shop in a brand-new UK headquarters in Silverstone, while working on a new state-of-the-art base in Fishers, Indiana.
The signing of Skinner, Blandin and Lean appears to be a clear sign the Cadillac team is full steam ahead despite lingering doubts over part of its ownership group amid a wider investigation into Mark Walter, owner of the TWG Global group which is the team's majority owner.
Share Or Save This Story
Valtteri Bottas jokes "Bott-ass is back" as fans get chance to win Baku charity helmet
Was Cadillac “faster” than Williams in Madring F1 race?
You Ask The Questions: Valtteri Bottas
Otmar Szafnauer raises concern over Cadillac's "suboptimal" split US-UK structure
Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at
Latest news
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
Lando Norris: McLaren’s Baku deficit is a “knife in the heart”
Imola building grandstands, Abu Dhabi plan A – What’s really going on with F1’s season finale?
Cadillac makes three major tech hires including former Red Bull design chief
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan GP
A look at McLaren and Audi's Baku F1 updates
Fernando Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the clashes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments