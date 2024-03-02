2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Verstappen will start ahead of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and George Russell (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Bahrain Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'29.179
|218.472
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.228
1'29.407
|217.915
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.306
1'29.485
|217.725
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.328
1'29.507
|217.672
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.358
1'29.537
|217.599
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.363
1'29.542
|217.587
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.435
1'29.614
|217.412
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.504
1'29.683
|217.245
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.531
1'29.710
|217.179
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.323
1'30.502
|215.279
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.950
1'30.129
|216.170
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.021
1'30.200
|216.000
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.042
1'30.221
|215.949
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.099
1'30.278
|215.813
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.350
1'30.529
|215.215
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.577
1'30.756
|214.676
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.578
1'30.757
|214.674
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.591
1'30.770
|214.643
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.614
1'30.793
|214.589
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.769
1'30.948
|214.223
|View full results
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q1?
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz set the early pace at 1m29.909s, ahead of Verstappen and Lando Norris (McLaren).
Only Sainz didn’t run again at the end of the session, although many of the frontrunners aborted their flying laps, as Lance Stroll vaulted to second in his Aston Martin with a lap only 0.056s off the pace.
Falling at the first hurdle were the Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant (Williams) and the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.
Bahrain Grand Prix Q1 results: Sainz fastest from Stroll
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
1'29.909
|216.699
|2
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.056
1'29.965
|0.056
|216.564
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.122
1'30.031
|0.066
|216.405
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|
+0.234
1'30.143
|0.112
|216.136
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.270
1'30.179
|0.036
|216.050
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.312
1'30.221
|0.042
|215.949
|7
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|
+0.334
1'30.243
|0.022
|215.897
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.441
1'30.350
|0.107
|215.641
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.488
1'30.397
|0.047
|215.529
|10
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.542
1'30.451
|0.054
|215.400
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.572
1'30.481
|0.030
|215.329
|12
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.622
1'30.531
|0.050
|215.210
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.653
1'30.562
|0.031
|215.136
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.657
1'30.566
|0.004
|215.127
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.737
1'30.646
|0.080
|214.937
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.847
1'30.756
|0.110
|214.676
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.848
1'30.757
|0.001
|214.674
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.861
1'30.770
|0.013
|214.643
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|9
|
+0.884
1'30.793
|0.023
|214.589
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|9
|
+1.039
1'30.948
|0.155
|214.223
|View full results
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen set the early bar at 1m29.374s, over half a second ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
Leclerc took away P1 towards the end of the session with 1m29.165s, two tenths up on Verstappen, with Sainz in third, four tenths off the pace.
Knocked out at this point were Yuki Tsunoda (just missing Q3 by 0.007s in his RB), Stroll, Alex Albon (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).
Bahrain Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|13
|
1'29.165
|218.507
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|11
|
+0.209
1'29.374
|0.209
|217.996
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|
+0.408
1'29.573
|0.199
|217.511
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|12
|
+0.553
1'29.718
|0.145
|217.160
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.636
1'29.801
|0.083
|216.959
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|
+0.686
1'29.851
|0.050
|216.838
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.757
1'29.922
|0.071
|216.667
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|11
|
+0.767
1'29.932
|0.010
|216.643
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|9
|
+0.776
1'29.941
|0.009
|216.622
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|12
|
+0.957
1'30.122
|0.181
|216.186
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|12
|
+0.964
1'30.129
|0.007
|216.170
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|12
|
+1.035
1'30.200
|0.071
|216.000
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|
+1.056
1'30.221
|0.021
|215.949
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|12
|
+1.113
1'30.278
|0.057
|215.813
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|
+1.364
1'30.529
|0.251
|215.215
|View full results
What happened in Bahrain Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Verstappen held sway with a lap of 1m29.421s, 0.059s quicker than Leclerc. Russell (despite a big moment at Turn 6) and Sainz were next up, with just 0.005s between them. Perez was sixth behind Lando Norris (McLaren).
On the final runs, Alonso produced a solo run early on to get within 0.121s of provisional pole in third.
Verstappen got a tow from Oscar Piastri’s McLaren at the start of his final lap, helping him to a 1m29.179s to extend his pole position advantage. Leclerc produced 1m29.407s for P2, 0.228s off the pole time.
Russell was three tenths shy of the pace for third, just ahead of Sainz’s 1m29.507s in fourth.
Perez qualified fifth, ahead of Alonso, Norris, Piastri, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).
Bahrain Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
1'29.179
|218.472
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.228
1'29.407
|0.228
|217.915
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.306
1'29.485
|0.078
|217.725
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.328
1'29.507
|0.022
|217.672
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.358
1'29.537
|0.030
|217.599
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|3
|
+0.363
1'29.542
|0.005
|217.587
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.435
1'29.614
|0.072
|217.412
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.504
1'29.683
|0.069
|217.245
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.531
1'29.710
|0.027
|217.179
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+1.323
1'30.502
|0.792
|215.279
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP
Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP
Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole
Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Latest news
Ross Chastain leads windy NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas
Ross Chastain leads windy NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas Ross Chastain leads windy NASCAR Cup practice at Las Vegas
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Ricciardo and Tsunoda disagree over RB swap call in F1 Bahrain GP
Ricciardo and Tsunoda disagree over RB swap call in F1 Bahrain GP Ricciardo and Tsunoda disagree over RB swap call in F1 Bahrain GP
Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security
Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security Christian Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security
Prime
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments