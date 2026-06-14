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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

Fernando Alonso jokes watching Barcelona GP is “better than in the car”

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fernando Alonso jokes watching Barcelona GP is “better than in the car”

LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton on course for first Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton on course for first Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

The seven-time world champion finally took his maiden win for Ferrari on the day Antonelli retired late on

Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

A strategic masterclass gave Lewis Hamilton his maiden victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix while Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired late on.

The Mercedes driver was set to finish second behind Hamilton before an engine failure struck with three laps remaining, handing the runner-up spot to team-mate George Russell.

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Antonelli’s retirement therefore meant Lando Norris completed the podium, one which saw Hamilton finally achieve victory on his 31st Ferrari start during a rejuvenated 2026.

The seven-time world champion arrived in Barcelona after two consecutive runner-up finishes to Antonelli and said after Monaco last weekend that his 106th career victory “couldn’t be closer”.

But he was made to work for it, as a “big reset” led to Russell beating his former team-mate to pole after slipping 68 points behind Antonelli who rounded out the top three starting positions.

Different strategies were shown straight away though, as Mercedes chose the favourable mediums compared to Hamilton on softs, which had previously shown fragility in the heat.

So it didn’t take long for that to show in the 30C conditions, as Russell held firm at race start before streaking three seconds clear of Hamilton during a relatively static opening 10 laps.

The bigger gainer was Hamilton’s team-mate Charles Leclerc who jumped from 10th to sixth on mediums, before starting to apply pressure on the struggling Max Verstappen with softs.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton and Verstappen therefore respectively pitted for hard and medium rubber quite quickly, coming in on lap 12 with Russell following suit the next tour, though against his wish.

The Mercedes driver was worried he’d been “exposed” to Antonelli who’d extended his first stint, but race engineer Marcus Dudley confirmed there was “nothing to worry about”.

That’s because Antonelli only stayed out for two extra laps before fitting the hard rubber, where he rejoined in third to keep the order as it was during an expected two-stop contest.

But Ferrari threw yet another curveball with Hamilton’s strategy by pitting him for mediums on lap 28, having struggled to close on Russell across a very stationary second stint.

The seven-time world champion rejoined in seventh, quickly taking sixth from Oscar Piastri at Turn 4, before fifth on lap 30 as Verstappen suffered a slow 4.5s pitstop for hard rubber.

Yet opting for a three-stopper turned into a masterstroke from Ferrari, as it allowed a rapid Antonelli to close to within half a second of Russell after being caught out by traffic.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The championship leader therefore launched various attacks on the Briton, each time Russell holding firm, but it caused the Mercedes drivers to take time off each other while Leclerc easily let Hamilton by into fourth on lap 32.

“Am I catching them,” was Hamilton’s response, sensing his best chance yet of a maiden Ferrari win as he continuously cut the gap on fresh mediums - helped by Norris pitting from third.

Third soon became the race lead as Mercedes pitted both drivers for hards come lap 38, leaving Russell and Antonelli respectively 16s and 17s behind the Ferrari driver before a lap 41 VSC.

That happened through Fernando Alonso stopping at Turn 9, giving Hamilton a timely opportunity to pit for hards and rejoin two-seconds ahead of Russell just as the VSC ended.

“Great job guys” is how a buoyant Hamilton reacted, before gradually building his advantage across a controlled final stage as Mercedes had no answer to the pace of the Ferrari.

So the Scuderia eventually ended the Silver Arrows’ perfect start to 2026, taking victory at round seven and its first since Carlos Sainz’s win at the Mexico Grand Prix in October 2024.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

As for Hamilton, this was his first victory since July of that year in Belgium, crossing the line 19.5s ahead of Russell who’d briefly dropped to third after a late overtake from Antonelli down the pit straight.

But only two tours later, on lap 63, trouble hit Antonelli as it did Leclerc who’d lost the power steering on the sister Ferrari to retire from sixth.

So it left an all-British podium of Hamilton, Russell and Norris, ahead of fourth-placed Verstappen, fifth-placed Piastri and Isack Hadjar in sixth for Red Bull.

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto were respectively seventh and eighth, with Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

Antonelli consequently leads the championship by 41 points over Hamilton, while third-placed Russell has cut his deficit to 50. 

F1 Barcelona GP: Race result

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 66

1:32'28.105

199.356 3 25 Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 66

+19.561

1:32'47.666

19.561 198.655 2 18 Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 66

+23.719

1:32'51.824

4.158 198.507 2 15 McLaren Mercedes
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 66

+40.497

1:33'08.602

16.778 197.911 3 12 Red Bull Red Bull
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 66

+58.661

1:33'26.766

18.164 197.270 2 10 McLaren Mercedes
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 65

+1 Lap

1:32'52.732

1 Lap 195.466 3 8 Red Bull Red Bull
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 65

+1 Lap

1:33'23.894

31.162 194.379 2 6 Alpine Mercedes
8 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 65

+1 Lap

1:33'37.972

14.078 193.892 2 4 Alpine Mercedes
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 65

+1 Lap

1:33'40.329

2.357 193.811 2 2 RB Red Bull
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 65

+1 Lap

1:33'46.179

5.850 193.609 2 1 RB Red Bull
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 64

+2 Laps

1:32'54.792

1 Lap 192.387 3 Audi Audi
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 64

+2 Laps

1:32'55.971

1.179 192.346 3 Williams Mercedes
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 64

+2 Laps

1:33'27.254

31.283 191.273 3 Haas Ferrari
14 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 63

+3 Laps

1:32'35.874

1 Lap 190.024 3 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 62

+4 Laps

1:27'31.697

1 Lap 197.838 3 Retirement Ferrari Ferrari
dnf
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 61

+5 Laps

1:24'58.909

1 Lap 200.478 2 Retirement Mercedes Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 60

+6 Laps

1:26'37.448

1 Lap 193.452 3 Retirement Haas Ferrari
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 55

+11 Laps

1:33'09.120

5 Laps 164.897 4 Retirement Williams Mercedes
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 37

+29 Laps

54'01.274

18 Laps 191.239 1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 29

+37 Laps

41'37.595

8 Laps 194.481 2 Retirement Audi Audi
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 15

+51 Laps

22'35.070

14 Laps 185.248 2 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 5

+61 Laps

7'29.057

10 Laps 185.661 1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
View full results

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

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