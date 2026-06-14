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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 championship: Lewis Hamilton takes 25 points out of Kimi Antonelli's lead

"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
F1 Barcelona GP: Lewis Hamilton takes maiden Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires late

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Barcelona GP

Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

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24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h: Toyota beats BMW, Cadillac for first win in four years

Fernando Alonso jokes watching Barcelona GP is “better than in the car”

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Fernando Alonso jokes watching Barcelona GP is “better than in the car”

LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton on course for first Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
LIVE: F1 Barcelona Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton on course for first Ferrari win as Kimi Antonelli retires
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

An elated and emotional Hamilton records his first Ferrari grand prix victory in 31 attempts and his first in two years

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton thanked Ferrari for helping him "achieve a dream" after taking his maiden grand prix win as a member of the Scuderia.

Hamilton and Ferrari went on the offensive in F1's tyre battle on a sweltering Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Unlike most other frontrunners, including poleman George Russell, Hamilton opted for a start of softs, with the excessive tyre degradation all but nailing him to a three-stop strategy.

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That allowed the seven-time world champion to fully flex his upgraded SF-26's muscles, putting pressure on Russell and the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli as they were nursing their hard tyres, with Russell in particular struggling for pace with a lack of front load.

Hamilton received an additional bit of assistance from old nemesis Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard parked his Aston Martin on lap 40, allowing the Briton to take his first and final stop under virtual safety car conditions.

But the Ferrari's blistering pace in the final stint suggested either Mercedes would have struggled to contain the 41-year-old on his quest for a first Ferrari grand prix win in 31 attempts.

On the cooldown lap, an emotional Hamilton thanked his team for helping him "achieve this dream" of winning in red.

"Grazie a tutti Maranello, thank you so much!" Hamilton said. "You helped me achieve this dream and I can't thank you enough. Thank you to everyone for pushing so hard back at home. I'm so proud of you.

"Thank you to my family and thank you to the fans for continuing to remind me who I am, I couldn't have done it without you."

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Afterwards, Hamilton said his 106th grand prix win was one of his very best. "They're all special in their own way but this one is something else," he said in parc ferme. "I watched Ferrari have all their success on TV when I was younger and wondered what it would be like to win in this car. I'm forever grateful and this is hopefully the first of many."

Photos from Barcelona-Catalunya GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Novak Djokovic arrives in the paddock.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team with Novak Djokovic

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Sunday
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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix

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Barcelona-Catalunya GP
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"You helped me achieve this dream" Lewis Hamilton's emotional message on first Ferrari GP win

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