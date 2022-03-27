Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP Next / The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit

Formula 1 drivers want further modifications to ‘on the safety limit’ Jeddah for future races in Saudi Arabia despite the “tranquillity” offered by the cars’ performances in crashes.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 drivers want more changes to 'on the safety limit' Jeddah circuit

Ahead the second grand prix on the Corniche circuit this weekend, barriers at four of the 27 corners were moved back while the final turn was widened by 1.5 metres.

This came after GPDA director George Russell previously told Motorsport.com the track was "lacking a lot from a safety perspective and a racing perspective".

But Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz  and Charles Leclerc have led calls for further improvements to be considered following Mick Schumacher's shunt in qualifying on Saturday evening.

The Haas driver was ruled out of the Sunday race following a high-speed crash that took 57 minutes to be cleared.

Sainz, who called the changes for 2022 "the smallest ever", reckoned the safety credentials of the F1 monocoque offered peace of mind to drivers but asked whether it was worth the risk.

He said: "As drivers, we are very confident around here just because we know that the safety of the cockpit nowadays is very high.

"This gives us a bit the tranquillity that even at those speeds, the car is protecting you because the FIA has done a great job in giving us very safe cockpits. But at the same time, is it really worth it?"

His initial suggestion was to push the concrete barriers further back to increase the window drivers might have to scrub off speed before impact.

Sainz continued: "Having that huge accident when you can maybe, hopefully push the walls a bit further out gives us a bit more space to slow down the car if we lose it.

"It's a discussion that we need to have because it's probably a bit on the limit."

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Marshals remove the damaged car of Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, after his crash in Q2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pole winner Sergio Perez labelled the venue "definitely the most dangerous place on the calendar", while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen said of the flat-out curves that pepper the lap "just design it straight… it's safer for everyone."

Despite Leclerc declaring his enjoyment of the driving challenge presented by Jeddah, the Bahrain winner reckoned "maybe there are a few things that we can change for the future."

Russell did, however, warn the fundamental nature of F1's fastest street circuit could be lost should changes go too far.

The Mercedes driver said: "Obviously, the dangers were the lack of visibility last year. They've done their best to improve that. It has worked slightly. It hasn't solved all the issues.

"But I think that's just the nature of a street circuit sometimes, and obviously being so fast, it is high risk, high reward.

"The problem is, you sometimes lose the DNA of a street circuit if you go too far. There are small things that can be done to improve. But ultimately, when you go in these speeds, and you just lose it, there is no runoff, and you will end up on the wall."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Previous article

Schumacher would have been "ready" to start in Saudi F1 GP
Next article

The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened

The Saudi Arabian GP as it happened
Load comments
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix Australian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years" Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.