Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

shares
comments
F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 10:13 AM

Formula 1 faces an impossible task in trying to prevent drivers from avoiding all risks of catching coronavirus, reckon leading figures within the paddock.

With the grand prix circus left in shock by Sergio Perez’s positive test, which came in the wake of a brief trip he made to Mexico, there has been a fresh focus on whether drivers needed to be more isolated between races.

But Sebastian Vettel says there is only so much that the sport’s bosses can do, and it would be impossible for restrictions to be imposed on locking down drivers between grands prix.

“Well, they can't,” Vettel told C4 about F1 getting stricter in restricting what drivers do. “I don't think you can put somebody in a place and lock them up. I don't know what Sergio did first of all, and second, I hope he's fine.

“But you know, I think it's a serious issue. All we can do is be responsible and make sure you wash your hands, keep your distance. If you can't, then wear this thing [a mask], I guess, and be sensible. And the rest we will see.”

Read Also:

Romain Grosjean, who took a holiday in Greece after the Hungarian Grand Prix, says it is impossible for there to be zero risk for drivers in catching Covid away from the track - especially for those with a family.

“I've got three young kids at home, so I'm very careful on as many things as I can,” he said. “Obviously, you are not safe from having COVID and again, my kids, they go out.

“It's very complicated to ask a two, five and seven year old to wear a mask, and they could possibly give it to me.

“Obviously, we stay as much as we can in our family, but you can't stop them from playing. So I mean, it's just try to do the best you can. But obviously the zero risk doesn't exist nowadays.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his team had worked especially hard in evaluating all aspects of their protocols to avoid contact between drivers and other people.

“The drivers and the team have decided upon measures to protect them as good as we can,” he said.

“On the track, we’re trying to keep them out of meetings with a lot of people. It’s mostly Teams or Zoom meetings they’re participating in. Outside of the track, it’s just all of us applying common sense in avoiding crowds, restaurants, pubs, or children’s birthday parties.”

Additional reporting by Oleg Karpov and Luke Smith

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Previous article

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
36m

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead
World Superbike World Superbike / Race report

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

My job in racing: F1 scrutineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in racing: F1 scrutineer

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 British Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Latest news

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
36m

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

3h
2
Formula 1

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

36m
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 British Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

4
World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Redding claims first win to take points lead

5
FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Mazepin charges to maiden victory

Latest videos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1 07:09
Formula 1

Why The Double Diffuser Was (Down)Forced Out Of F1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

Latest news

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble
Formula 1

F1 drivers: "Zero risk" of COVID-19 doesn't exist despite bubble

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car
Formula 1

“Brutally honest” Red Bull has to give Albon better car

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"
Formula 1

Hulkenberg impresses Racing Point: "It's like he never left"

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance
Formula 1

Vettel: Drivers “let down” by FIA, F1 over anti-racism stance

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest
Formula 1

Racing Point has "no case to answer" in Renault protest

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.