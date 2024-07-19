All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Practice report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Sainz quickest in FP1 over Verstappen, Leclerc

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz headlined F1's opening free practice session in Hungary by 0.276s, setting a 1m18.713s lap

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz opened the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend with the fastest time in FP1, over a quarter of a second clear of Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sainz posted a 1m18.713s amid a flurry of soft-tyre runs at the start of the session's second half, beating an earlier benchmark set by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

High track temperatures had pushed the mercury above 58C, creating difficult conditions for the drivers to coax their cars around the Hungaroring.

George Russell opened with a 1m20.980s benchmark on medium tyres - which was overturned by Verstappen, who went almost three tenths quicker on the softs.

Although the Mercedes driver found more time to set a 1m20.083s, Verstappen continued to circulate on the C5 tyre and posted the first sub-80-second time: a 1m19.831s.

Oscar Piastri got close to this on the mediums, falling just 0.007s shy of the Red Bull driver, although Alex Albon then hurled his Williams to the top of the order before the session ticked over into its second half. The Anglo-Thai driver set a 1m19.794s on softs, but this was eclipsed by Russell's first soft-tyre lap: a 1m19.137s. 

Leclerc got his Ferrari onto the top spot five minutes later, but this was later eclipsed by team-mate Carlos Sainz, who logged a 1m18.713s - both drivers running soft tyres and equipped with a new floor in response to the instability issues caused by the Barcelona package.

Verstappen attempted to return to the top, but his 1m18.989s fell just short of Sainz's earlier effort; it was nonetheless good enough for second, two hundredths of a second clear of Leclerc.

Leclerc and Russell were third and fourth, while Zhou Guanyu survived an earlier issue with his Sauber shedding cooling louvres from its new sidepod package to sit fifth in the timing order.

Lando Norris and Piastri were sixth and seventh fastest, while RB's Yuki Tsunoda was close behind with the eighth-best time.

Although running Aston Martin's older package for FP1, as the Silverstone squad introduced new upgrades for Hungary, Lance Stroll claimed the ninth-fastest time. British GP winner Lewis Hamilton was 10th in the order, 0.15s clear of Sergio Perez.

F1 Hungarian GP - FP1 results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.713   27
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.989 0.276 20
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.011 0.298 29
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.137 0.424 28
24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'19.180 0.467 24
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.211 0.498 26
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.249 0.536 26
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'19.260 0.547 26
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.265 0.552 25
10  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.287 0.574 29
11  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.440 0.727 22
12  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'19.578 0.865 27
13  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.686 0.973 24
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.794 1.081 22
15  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'19.804 1.091 28
16  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'19.885 1.172 26
17  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'19.976 1.263 26
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'20.023 1.310 26
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'20.295 1.582 27
20  50 Oliver Bearman Haas/Ferrari 1'20.371 1.658 27

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Exclusive: FIA to trial fitting aircon system to F1 cars
Next article Mercedes "back where we need to be" after CrowdStrike tech glitch drama

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz

Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Gasly: Alpine has "three good options" to drive in 2025, has pitched team to Sainz
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Latest news

Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Hungarian GP
Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy

Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Conor Daly has successful "first step" in NASCAR Xfinity practice at Indy
Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Arrow McLaren honors O’Ward’s late spotter Jeffrey at Toronto

Prime

Discover prime content
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia