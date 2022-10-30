Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP Statistics

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen scored a record 14th race win of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship season in Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to extend his points advantage.

Charles Bradley
By:
Behind Red Bull Racing’s two-time champion, both of Ferrari’s drivers lost positions in the points table after a lacklustre race for the Scuderia.

Read Also:

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Verstappen scored 25 points in Mexico, as his teammate Sergio Perez rose to second in points with two races remaining, albeit 136 points behind.

Perez’s third place propelled him ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who could only finish sixth in Mexico, by five points.

MercedesGeorge Russell kept his fourth place in points, aided by an extra mark for fastest lap, as teammate Lewis Hamilton’s runner-up spot moved him ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz into fifth by four points. Russell is now 15 points ahead of his seven-time champion stablemate.

Lando Norris (McLaren) scored a brace of points to keep him ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in seventh in points, albeit by a reduced margin of 29 points.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas scored his first point in 10 races, while Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) moves to within a point of former teammate Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) for 11th in the standings, after his late-race heroics netted him seventh position in Mexico.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Cla   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
1 Max Verstappen 416   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26 25 6 25 25 25
2 Sergio Pérez 280   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10 9 25 18 12 15
3 Charles Leclerc 275   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15 18 18 15 15 8
4 George Russell 231   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18 15 - 4 11 13
5 Lewis Hamilton 216   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12 10 2 10 18 18
6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 212   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4 12 15 - - 10
7 Lando Norris 111   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6 6 12 1 8 2
8 Esteban Ocon 82   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2 - - 12 - 4
9 Fernando Alonso 71   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8 - - 6 6 -
10 Valtteri Bottas 47   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - 1
11 Sebastian Vettel 36       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 - - 4 8 4 -
12 Daniel Ricciardo 35   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - - - 10 - - 6
13 Kevin Magnussen 24   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - - - - - 2 -
14 Pierre Gasly 23   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - - -
15 Lance Stroll 13   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1 - 8 - - -
16 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - - - - - - -
17 Yuki Tsunoda 12   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 -
18 Zhou Guanyu 6   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - - 1 - - - -
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - - - - - -
20 Nicholas Latifi 2   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2 - -
21 Nyck de Vries 2                                 2        

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull’s 40-point haul extended its lead over Ferrari to 209. Mercedes gained 13 points on Ferrari in the duel for second, and so reduced its deficit to 40.

After a promising race, Alpine dropped four points to McLaren in Mexico City and the French marque is now only seven ahead in the battle for fourth.

Alfa Romeo gained a point on Aston Martin Racing with four points between them with two races remaining in their fight for sixth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

Cla   Constructor   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
1 Red Bull 696   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36 34 31 43 37 40
2 Ferrari 487   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19 30 33 15 15 18
3 Mercedes 447   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30 25 2 14 29 31
4 Alpine/Renault 153   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10 - - 18 6 4
5 McLaren/Mercedes 146   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6 6 22 1 8 8
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 53   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - 1 - - - 1
7 Aston Martin/Mercedes 49   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1 - 12 8 4 -
8 Haas/Ferrari 36   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - - - - - 2 -
9 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 35   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 - 4 1 - 1 -
10 Williams/Mercedes 8   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 - 2 - 2 - -
