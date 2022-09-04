Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Verstappen led from pole, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. They all started on soft tyres, whereas Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell opted for mediums from the start – which allowed them to target a one-stop strategy after switching to hards.

That strategy was ruined by an odd-looking scenario with AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda stopping on track twice, which gave Verstappen the advantage after a virtual safety car, but the pendulum swung back when Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo stopped too, bringing out a full safety car.

Hamilton retook the lead, but was at a tyre disadvantage to those behind, so Verstappen passed him right away at the restart. Hamilton eventually dropped to fourth, behind Russell and Leclerc, and raged over the radio about his tyre strategy.

Read Also:

2022 Dutch Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
72 26
2 United Kingdom George Russell
72 4.071 4.071 18
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
72 10.929 6.858 15
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
72 13.016 2.087 12
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
72 18.168 5.152 10
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
72 18.754 0.586 8
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
72 19.306 0.552 6
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
72 20.916 1.610 4
9 France Esteban Ocon
72 21.117 0.201 2
10 Canada Lance Stroll
72 22.459 1.342 1
11 France Pierre Gasly
72 27.009 4.550
12 Thailand Alex Albon
72 30.390 3.381
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
72 32.995 2.605
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
72 36.007 3.012
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
72 36.869 0.862
16 China Zhou Guanyu
72 37.320 0.451
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
72 37.764 0.444
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
71 1 Lap 1 Lap
Finland Valtteri Bottas
53 19 Laps 18 Laps
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
43 29 Laps 10 Laps
View full results

How the Dutch Grand Prix unfolded

Verstappen held his pole advantage on the run to Turn 1, leading Leclerc and Sainz, the latter just escaping a touch from Hamilton at Turn 1.

Under pressure from Alex Albon’s Williams, Kevin Magnussen suffered an off on Lap 2 that sent his Haas to the back after he brushed the wall. Russell’s Mercedes DRS-ed past the fast-starting McLaren of Lando Norris for sixth on Lap 3.

Sainz was the first of the frontrunners to pit on Lap 15 but suffered a disastrous 12.7s stop as the left-rear wheel wasn’t ready, allowing Perez ahead – although he had to run over Sainz’s spare wheelgun to exit his pit. Sainz fell to sixth as a result.

Leclerc, who lost 5s to Verstappen, pitted on Lap 18. Verstappen pitted a lap later, and this released the Mercedes, who both started on mediums as opposed to the soft-tyred starters in front of them.

On fresher tyres, Verstappen passed Russell for second at Tarzan on Lap 28, and chased after Hamilton, who was 2.6s up the road. Hamilton pitted for hard tyres a lap later, rejoining in fifth, with Russell following suit a couple of laps later.

Hamilton attacked Perez for third on Lap 36 and, after a couple of near misses around the lap, passed him a lap later at Tarzan but was further three-second delay by a rejoining Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) – and was now over a pitstop behind Verstappen as a result. Russell passed Perez with ease two laps later.

Verstappen wasn’t happy on the medium tyre, however, and Hamilton began to catch him as well as second placed Leclerc. Perez was called in for hard tyres at this point, to help with aid Verstappen’s next tyre choice – and immediately set fastest lap. Leclerc pitted on Lap 46 for hards.

Yuki Tsunoda pulled off at Turn 5, claiming his tyres weren’t fitted properly, but rejoined without causing a safety car. After another pitstop, he parked up again causing a virtual safety car – which killed Mercedes’ planned one-stop strategy, and stranded the recently-stopped Ferraris on hard tyres while Norris and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) switched to softs behind them.

Verstappen pitted for fresh hard tyres, as did Hamilton and Russell for new mediums. The race restarted with Verstappen leading by 13s over Hamilton, Russell and Leclerc.

Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo stopped before Turn 1, just as Sainz passed Ocon for sixth under yellows. Verstappen pitted for softs, allowing Hamilton to take the lead ahead of Russell.

Under the safety car, Russell stopped again for softs, as did Sainz who almost hit Alonso as he rejoined the fast lane.

The race restarted with Hamilton, on used mediums, leading the soft-shod Verstappen, Russell and Leclerc. Perez was fifth on mediums, ahead of Sainz, Alonso, Norris and Ocon.

Verstappen passed Hamilton for the lead going into Tarzan with 11 laps to go, with Sainz passing Perez in similar fashion for fifth.

Russell passed an angry Hamilton for second on Lap 64, the two almost colliding at high speed on the start/finish straight. Leclerc also swooped past Hamilton to push him off the podium.

Read Also:

Sainz came under pressure from Perez for fifth but was also given a 5s time penalty for an unsafe release, Perez running wide across the gravel at Tarzan with a couple of laps to go.

Verstappen stroked home to win, ahead of Russell and Leclerc. Hamilton hung on to finish fourth, with Sainz losing fifth due to his penalty, which dropped him to eighth behind Perez, Alonso and Norris.

Read Also:

2022 Dutch Grand Prix fastest laps

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap   km/h 
1  Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'13.652   62 208.173
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'13.671 0.019 72 208.119
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.854 0.202 54 207.604
14  Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'14.144 0.492 51 206.792
11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'14.404 0.752 63 206.069
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.413 0.761 62 206.044
55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'14.643 0.991 63 205.409
4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'14.706 1.054 63 205.236
5  Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'14.862 1.210 50 204.808
10  18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'15.043 1.391 65 204.314
11  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'15.084 1.432 64 204.203
12  10  Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'15.165 1.513 65 203.983
13  47  Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'15.233 1.581 51 203.798
14  20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'15.369 1.717 53 203.431
15  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'15.534 1.882 65 202.986
16  3  Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'15.577 1.925 52 202.871
17  24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.940 2.288 63 201.901
18  6  Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'16.066 2.414 62 201.567
19  77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'16.844 3.192 51 199.526
20  22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'17.138 3.486 16 198.765

2022 Dutch Grand Prix tyre strategies

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4 5 6
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull S 18 M 30 H 8 S 4 S 19
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes M 31 H 17 M 9 S 17
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari S 20 M 28 H 11 S 4 S 19
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes M 29 H 19 M 9 M 24
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull S 19 M 26 H 16 M 1 M 16
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine S 12 H 35 S 10 S 25
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren M 17 H 30 S 13 S 18
8 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari S 17 M 29 H 14 S 18
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine S 18 H 38 S 4 S 19
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin S 16 M 23 H 19 S 4 S 19
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri S 14 M 22 H 25 S 1 S 16
12 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams M 21 M 21 H 13 S 1 S 17
13 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas M 13 M 20 H 14 S 11 S 27
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin S 9 M 27 H 14 S 8 S 24
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas M 14 M 20 H 13 S 12 S 28
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo S 12 S 28 M 18 S 4 S 20
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren S 11 M 16 H 20 S 8 S 1 S 17
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams S 13 M 13 H 28 S 1 S 17
Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo S 16 S 18 M 19
Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri S 16 M 30 H 2 S 3
View full results
2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has responded to conspiracy theories concerning Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's points lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings now looks more commanding than at any stage in last year's title battle after winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The Red Bull driver's determination to make 2022 a one-horse race aside, there was plenty to keep observers interested last weekend, including the outcome of Oscar Piastri's contract saga and an intriguing development in the mooted Red Bull-Porsche deal. Here's what we learned

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?

Max Verstappen’s march to the Formula 1 title continued with his 10th victory of the season in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix - but it was not a race he won easily.

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
8 h
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
10 h
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
