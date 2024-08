F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Dutch GP

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport.com publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate duels.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Max Verstappen 18-0 (15-0 without sprints) Sergio PErez 1 Bahrain 5 (+0.358s in Q3) 1 Saudi Arabia 3 (+0.335s in Q3) 1 Australia 3 (+0.359s in Q3) 1 Japan 2 (+0.066s in Q3) 4 China (sprint) 6 (+0.347s in Q3 - rain) 1 China 2 (+0.322s in Q3) 1 Miami (sprint) 3 (+0.235s in Q3) 1 Miami 4 (+0.219s in Q3) 1 Imola 11 (+0.530s in Q2) 6 Monaco 18 (+0.349s in Q1) 2 Canada 16 (+0.966s in Q1) 2 Spain 8 (+0.658s in Q3) 1 Austria (sprint) 7 (+1.322s in Q3) 1 Austria 8 (+0.888s in Q3) 4 Great Britain 19 (+6.006s in Q1 - went off) 3 Hungary 16 (+0.799s in Q1 - crashed out) 1 Belgium 3 (+0.606s in Q3 - rain) 2 Netherlands 5 (+0.387s in Q3)

Lewis Hamilton 5-13 (4-11 without sprints) George Russell 9 (+0.225s in Q3) Bahrain 3 8 (+0.144s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 7 11 (+0.059s in Q2) Australia 7 7 Japan 9 (+0.242s in Q3) 2 China (sprint) 11 (+0.058s in Q2) 18 (+0.489s in Q1) China 8 12 (+0.028s in Q2) Miami (sprint) 11 8 (+0.040s in Q3) Miami 7 8 (+0.270s in Q3) Imola 6 7 (+0.078s in Q3) Monaco 5 7 (+0.280s in Q3) Canada 1 3 Spain 4 (+0.002s in Q3) 6 (+0.216s in Q3) Austria (sprint) 4 5 (+0.063s in Q3) Austria 3 2 (+0.171s in Q3) Great Britain 1 5 Hungary 17 (+0.881s in Q1) 4 Belgium 7 (+0.349s in Q3 - rain) 12 (+0.396s in Q2) Netherlands 4

Charles Leclerc 10-7 (9-5 without sprints) Carlos Sainz 2 Bahrain 4 (+0.100s in Q3) 5 (+0.250s in Q3) Australia 2 8 (+0.104s in Q3) Japan 4 7 (+0.352s in Q3 - rain) China (sprint) 5 6 China 7 (+0.008s in Q3) 2 Miami (sprint) 5 (+0.354s in Q3) 2 Miami 3 (+0.073s in Q3) 4 Imola 5 (+0.263s in Q3) 1 Monaco 3 (+0.248s in Q3) 11 Canada 12 (+0.037s in Q2) 5 Spain 6 (+0.005s in Q3) 10 (no lap time in Q - technical issue) Austria (sprint) 5 6 (+0.193s in Q3) Austria 4 11 (+0.254s in Q2) Great Britain 7 6 (+0.209s in Q3) Hungary 4 2 Belgium 8 (+0.723s in Q3 - rain) 6 Netherlands 11 (+0.225s in Q2)

Charles Leclerc 1-0 Oliver Bearman 2 Saudi Arabia 11 (+0.530s in Q2)

Lando Norris 14-4 (12-3 without sprints) Oscar Piastri 7 Bahrain 8 (+0.069s in Q3) 6 (+0.043s in Q3) Saudi Arabia 5 4 Australia 6 (+0.257s in Q3) 3 Japan 6 (+0.271s in Q3) 1 China (sprint) 8

(+3.050s in Q3 - rain) 4 China 5 (+0.108s in Q3) 9 (+0.311s in Q3) Miami (sprint) 6 5 Miami 6 (+0.081s in Q3) 3 (+0.017s in Q3) Imola 2 4 (+0.118s in Q3) Monaco 2 3 Canada 4 (+0.082s in Q3) 1 Spain 10 (no lap time in Q3 - went off) 2 Austria (sprint) 3 (+0.208s in Q3) 2 Austria 7 (+0.330s in Q3) 3 Great Britain 5 (+0.207s in Q3) 1 Hungary 2 (+0.022s in Q3) 5 Belgium 6 (+0.046s in Q3 - rain) 1 Netherlands 3 (+0.499s in Q3)

Fernando Alonso 11-7 (10-5 without sprints) Lance Stroll 6 Bahrain 12 (+0.399s in Q2) 4 Saudi Arabia 10 (+0.726s in Q3) 10 (+0.480s in Q3) Australia 9 5 Japan 16 (+0.770s in Q1) 3 China (sprint) 15 (+0.558s in Q2) 3 China 11 (+0.186s in Q2) 8 (+0.044s in Q3) Miami (sprint) 7 15 (+0.205s in Q2) Miami 11 19 (+0.459s in Q1 - went off) Imola 13 16 (+0.291s in Q1) Monaco 14 6 Canada 9 (+0.473s in Q3) 11 Spain 14 (+0.244s in Q2) 13 (+0.031s in Q2) Austria (sprint) 12 15 Austria 17 (+0.163s in Q1) 10 (+0.332s in Q3) Great Britain 8 7 Hungary 8 (+0.201s in Q3) 9 Belgium 15 (+1.458s in Q2 - rain) 7 Netherlands 9 (+0.224s in Q3)

Pierre Gasly 6-12 (5-10 without sprints) Esteban Ocon 20 (+0.155s in Q1) Bahrain 19 18 (+0.004s in Q1) Saudi Arabia 17 17 (+0.365s in Q1) Australia 15 17 (+0.308s in Q1) Japan 15 16 China (sprint) 17 (+0.088s in Q1) 15 (+0.240s in Q2) China 13 16 (+0.312s in Q1) Miami (sprint) 13 12 Miami 13 (+0.047s in Q2) 15 (+0.475s in Q2) Imola 12 10 Monaco 11 (+0.389s in Q2) 15 Canada 18 (+0.146s in Q1) 7 Spain 9 (+0.268s in Q3) 9 (+0.523s in Q3) Austria (sprint) 8 13 (+0.085s in Q2) Austria 10 20 (+5.247s in Q1 - rain) Great Britain 18 20 (+0.117s in Q1) Hungary 19 12 (+0.175s in Q2 - rain) Belgium 10 10 Netherlands 17 (+0.277s in Q1)

Alexander Albon 14-2 (13-0 without sprints) Logan Sargeant 13 Bahrain 18 (+0.373s in Q1) 12 Saudi Arabia 19 (+0.419s in Q1) 12 Australia DNS 14 Japan 19 (+0.176s in Q1) 18 China (sprint) 20 (+0.111s in Q1) 14 China 20 (+0.974s in Q1 - spin) 20 (+0.307s in Q1) Miami (sprint) 19 14 Miami 17 (+0.144s in Q1) 14 Imola - (no lap time - track limits) 9 Monaco 17 (+0.397s in Q1) 10 Canada 13 (+0.251s in Q2) 19 Spain 20 (+0.356s in Q1) 19 (+0.236s in Q1) Austria (sprint) 15 16 Austria 19 (+0.120s in Q1) 9 Great Britain 12 (+0.242s in Q2) 13 Hungary 14 (+0.114s in Q2) 11 Belgium 19 (+1.508s in Q1 - rain) DSQ Netherlands - (no lap time - crash in FP3)

Yuki Tsunoda 11-7 (10-5 without sprints) Daniel Ricciardo 11 Bahrain 14 (+0.149s in Q2) 9 Saudi Arabia 14 (+0.461s in Q2) 8 Australia 18 (+1.297s in Q1) 10 Japan 11 (+0.055s in Q2) 19 (+0.571s in Q1) China (sprint) 14 19 (+0.303s in Q1) China 12 15 (no lap time - track limits) Miami (sprint) 4 10 Miami 18 (+0.293s in Q1) 7 Imola 9 (+0.209s in Q3) 8 Monaco 13 (+0.376s in Q2) 8 (+0.236s in Q3) Canada 5 17 Spain 18 (+0.090s in Q1) 14 Austria (sprint) 16 (+0.024s in Q1) 14 (+0.123s in Q2) Austria 11 13 Great Britain 15 (+0.680s in Q2) 10 (+0.030s in Q3 - crashed out) Hungary 9 18 (+1.142s in Q1 - rain) Belgium 13 13 Netherlands 16 (+0.340s in Q1)

Valtteri Bottas 16-2 (14-1 without sprints) Zhou Guanyu 16 Bahrain 17 (+0.001s in Q1) 16 Saudi Arabia - (no lap time – crash in FP3) 13 Australia 20 (+0.848s in Q1) 13 Japan 20 (+0.541s in Q1) 9 China (sprint) 10 (+2.493s in Q3 - rain) 10 China 16 (+0.336s in Q1) 18 (+0.093s in Q1) Miami (sprint) 17 16 Miami 20 (+0.361s in Q1) 16 Imola 17 (+0.208s in Q1) 19 Monaco 20 (+0.516s in Q1) 17 Canada 20 (+0.926s in Q1) 12 Spain 15 (+0.511 in Q2) 18 Austria (sprint) 20 (+0.472s in Q1) 18 Austria 20 (+0.214s in Q1) 16 (+1.241s in Q1 - rain) Great Britain 14 12 Hungary 18 (+0.550s in Q1) 14 Belgium 20 (+2.244s in Q1 - rain) 18 Netherlands 19 (+1.093s in Q1)