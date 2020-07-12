Formula 1
Formula 1 / Styrian GP / Results

2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix

shares
comments
2020 F1 World Championship points after Styrian Grand Prix
By:
Jul 12, 2020, 3:22 PM

Valtteri Bottas leads the Formula 1 World Championship after his runner-up finish behind Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Bottas pulled off a late-race pass on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to finish second to Hamilton, which added to his season-opening victory in the Austrian GP gives him a six-point lead in the world championship standings.

Read Also:

Lando Norris’s second top-five finish helps his points score to be third in the standings, 17 points behind Bottas and eight clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who failed to score after his first-lap collision with teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez lies fifth for Racing Point after his dramatic charge, finishing today’s race with a damaged front wing, with Verstappen’s third position putting him sixth – following his non-score here last weekend.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes already has more than twice the points of second-placed McLaren, with Red Bull Racing now third, ahead of Racing Point and Ferrari.

F1 World Championship Drivers' points after Styrian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy RUS USA MEX BRA ABU
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 43 25/1 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 37 12/4 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 26 16/3 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 18 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Mexico Sergio Perez 16 8/6 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen 15 - 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 13 10/5 3/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Thailand Alex Albon 12 - 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Pierre Gasly 6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Canada Lance Stroll 6 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Esteban Ocon 4 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 4 - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 France Romain Grosjean   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 United Kingdom George Russell   - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Styrian Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy RUS USA MEX BRA ABU
1 Germany Mercedes 80 37 43 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United Kingdom McLaren 39 26 13 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Austria Red Bull Racing 27 - 27 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Canada Racing Point 22 8 14 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Ferrari 19 19 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Renault F1 Team 8 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 7 6 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Williams   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United States Haas F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - -
